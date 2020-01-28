Mumbai The market benchmark, Sensex, exceeded more than 150 points in the opening session on Tuesday, driven by gains in indexed heavyweight HDFCs after strong quarterly results.

Starting with a highly volatile note, the BSE index of 30 shares balanced almost 200 points in the first operations before trading 97.09 points or 0.24 percent higher at 41,252.21.

Similarly, the broader NSE was trading at 29.20 points, or 0.24 percent, up to 12,148.20.

HDFC was the main winner in the Sensex package, with an increase of more than 2 percent after the country’s largest pureplay mortgage lender reported a nearly four-fold increase in net earnings to Rs 8,372.5 million during the three months until December against 2,113.8 million rupees in the same period of the last fiscal year.

Hero MotoCorp, M&M, Maruti, Sun Pharma, SBI, Bajaj Auto and HDFC Bank were also traded with profits.

Major losers included PowerGrid, Nestle India, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, NTPC and HUL, which rose to 1.24 percent.

According to analysts, the strong gains of the selected bluechips raised the benchmarks. The wider markets continued to overcome the signaling that investors expect an economic recovery in the next budget.

However, volatility remained amid global liquidation caused by concerns about the impact of the rapidly spreading coronavirus on world economies, they added.

The fields in Japan and South Korea were negotiated with heavy losses, while the markets in China, Korea and Hong Kong were closed for vacations.

Brent crude oil futures fell 0.61 percent to USD 58.22 per barrel.

The rupee appreciated 5 countries at 71.38 against the US dollar in the morning session.

In the previous session, Sensex closed 458.07 points, or 1.10 percent, to 41,155.12, and Nifty closed 129.25 points, or 1.06 percent, to 12,119.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 438.85 million, while national institutional investors bought Rs 10.51 million shares on Monday, according to data available at Stock exchanges

Get the best of News18 in your inbox: subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and YouTube, and stay informed about what is happening in the world around you, in real time.

.