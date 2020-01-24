Mumbai: The market’s reference value, Sensex, rose 271 points on Thursday thanks to the gains of the heavyweights of the Infosys, L&T, ICICI Bank and SBI index, despite a massive sale of global shares.

After turning more than 300 points in a volatile session, the BSE index of 30 shares stood at 271.02 points, or 0.66 percent, higher at 41,386.40. It reached an intraday high of 41,413.96 and a minimum of 41,098.91.

Similarly, the broader NIF NSE closed 73.45 points, or 0.61 percent, at 12,180.35.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) was the main winner in the Sensex package, with an increase of 2.98 percent, after the company reported a 15 percent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 2,560.32 million during the quarter until December 2019.

Other winners included M&M, SBI, Titan, Infosys, Bharti Airtel and Ultratech Cement. Tech Mahindra, PowerGrid, TCS, Bajaj Auto, Reliance Industries and Maruti finished in red.

According to experts, despite the carnage in other Asian actions amid fear of contagion after a new deadly virus from China emerged, the specific action of the actions kept the national benchmarks.

The courses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul decreased to 2.75 percent. European markets also traded on a negative note in their first sessions.

Brent crude oil futures fell 1.22 percent to USD 62.44 per barrel. The rupee depreciated 9 paise at 71.28 per US dollar (intraday).

