Mumbai Sensex and Nifty market benchmarks on Thursday managed to close with gains, but fell from the new peaks of life reached during early trade, as investors focused on signing the initial trade agreement between the United States and China.

During the session, the BSE index of 30 shares exceeded the 42,000 mark for the first time before establishing 59.83 points, or 0.14 percent, higher at 41,932.56. It reached a maximum intraday record of 42,059.45.

Similarly, the broader Nifty scaled its lifetime maximum (intraday) of 12,389.05. He finished 12.20 points, or 0.10 percent, to 12,355.50.

Nestle India was the best winner in the Sensex package, up 3.23 percent, followed by Kotak Bank, HUL, Bharti Airtel, RIL, TCS, PowerGrid and Titan.

On the other hand, NTPC, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Steel, Tech Mahindra and Axis Bank ended up in red.

According to the operators, the domestic market became positive as global investors took a sigh of relief after the United States and China signed the first phase of a trade agreement on Wednesday, concluding more than a year of tough negotiations between the two largest economies in the world.

The courses in Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul finished higher. While Shanghai closed in red.

European markets also started on a positive note.

Brent crude oil futures rose 0.52 percent to USD 64.33 per barrel. The rupee depreciated 11 paise at 70.93 per US dollar (intraday).

