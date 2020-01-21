Mumbai The market benchmark, Sensex, fell 205 points on Tuesday, led by losses in the stocks of cars, banking, metal and consumer goods amid a sharp decline in other Asian markets because of concern over a deadly virus in China .

After trading on a volatile note, the BSE index of 30 shares closed 205.10 points, or 0.49 percent, to 41,323.81.

Also, the broader NIF NSE fell 54.70 points, or 0.45 percent, to 12,169.85.

Tata Steel was the main loser in the Sensex package, losing 3.01 percent, followed by M&M, Maruti, Asian Paints, PowerGrid, ITC and Axis Bank.

On the other hand, Ultratech Cement, HDFC, Kotak Bank, ONGC and TCS ended up with profits.

According to traders, national investors became cautious amid quarterly results moderated by key components of the index and negative signals from world markets.

In addition, market sentiment was affected after the IMF on Monday reduced India’s estimated economic growth for the current tax tax to 4.8 percent and listed GDP figures much lower than expected in the country as the biggest obstacle to its global growth forecast for two years.

The courses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended with heavy losses. European markets also traded on a negative note in their first sessions.

Brent crude futures fell 1.21 percent to USD 64.41 per barrel. The rupee depreciated 5 paise at 71.16 per US dollar (intraday).

Get the best of News18 in your inbox: subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and YouTube, and stay informed about what is happening in the world around you, in real time.

.