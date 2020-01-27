Markets around the world are becoming increasingly volatile due to concerns about the global economic impact of the coronavirus after China announced a sharp increase in the number of people affected in the outbreak, analysts said.

PTI

Updated:January 27, 2020, 4:05 PM IST

Image for Representation. (Reuters)

Mumbai The Sensex benchmark fell more than 458 points on Monday after intense sales in many foreign markets amid fears about the global economic impact of China’s deadly coronavirus.

After falling almost 500 points during the day, the BSE index of 30 shares stood at 458.07 points, or 1.10 percent, at 41,155.12.

Similarly, the broader NIF NSE closed 129.25 points, or 1.06 percent, at 12,119.

Tata Steel was the main loser in the Sensex package, with a 4.31 percent dive, followed by IndusInd Bank, HDFC, SBI, PowerGrid and Bharti Airtel twins.

On the other hand, M&M, UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank rose to 1.63 percent.

Markets around the world are becoming increasingly volatile due to concerns about the global economic impact of the coronavirus after China announced a sharp increase in the number of people affected in the outbreak, analysts said.

Many financial markets closed in Asia for Lunar New Year holidays. Nikkei of Japan sank more than 2 percent. Stock exchanges in Europe also opened significantly downward.

Brent crude futures fell 3.24 percent to USD 57.95 per barrel. On the front of the coin, the Indian rupee depreciated in 15 countries at 71.48 per US dollar (intraday).

