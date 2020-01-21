Mumbai The market benchmark, Sensex, fell more than 200 points on Tuesday, led by losses in the HDFC, Kotak Bank and ITC twins, with a heavy weight in the index, amid weak global signals.

After reaching an intraday low of 41,301.63, the BSE index of 30 shares reduced losses to trade 86.90 points or 0.21 percent less to 41,442.01.

Similarly, the broader NSE was trading at 18.90 points, or 0.15 percent, at 12,205.65.

Kotak Bank was the main laggard in the Sensex package, losing up to 1.25 percent, followed by Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp, HDFC duo, PowerGrid and Titan.

On the other hand, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, SBI, ICICI Bank, ONGC and HCL Tech were trading on a positive note.

According to traders, national investors became cautious amid quarterly results moderated by key components of the index and negative signals from world markets.

In addition, market sentiment was also affected after the IMF on Monday reduced India’s estimated economic growth for the current fiscal tax to 4.8 percent and listed GDP figures much lower than expected in the country as the biggest obstacle in its forecast of global growth for two years.

In October, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had set India’s economic growth at 6.1 percent by 2019.

The courses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were negotiated significantly lower in their first sessions.

Brent crude oil futures declined 0.48 percent to USD 64.89 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the rupee depreciated 6 paise at 71.06 against the US dollar in the morning session.

In the previous session, Sensex set 416.46 points, or 0.99 percent, lower at 41,528.91, and the Nifty sank 127.80 points, or 1.03 percent, to 12,224.55.

Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 5.87 crore, while national institutional investors discharged shares worth Rs 1,419.85 rupees on Monday, according to data available in Stock exchanges

Get the best of News18 in your inbox: subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and YouTube, and stay informed about what is happening in the world around you, in real time.

.