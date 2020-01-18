Mumbai Sensex and Nifty market benchmarks ended on a mixed note after a volatile session on Friday, with gains in Reliance Industries that offset losses in other HDFC, ICICI Bank and TCS heavyweights.

After reaching a maximum intraday record of 42,063.93, the BSE Sensex of 30 shares was set 12.81 points, or 0.03 percent, higher at 41,945.37.

The broader NSE NSE, however, finished 3.15 points, or 0.03 percent, at 12,352.35.

In the Sensex chart, Bharti Airtel was the best winner, with 5.47 percent, after experts said the Supreme Court’s rejection of a review of his order that put Rs 1.47 lakh crore from past installments in telecommunications companies, it would weaken Vodafone Idea’s ability to compete in the Indian market; in turn, it provides an opportunity for Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio to gain market share.

Vodafone Idea shares fell 25.21 percent.

Prior to its quarterly earnings, Reliance Industries and HCL Tech advanced to 2.79 percent, while TCS fell 0.79 percent.

The HDFC heavyweight fell 1.23 percent.

In percentage terms, IndusInd Bank, SBI, HDFC, ICICI Bank and L&T were among the main losers.

On the contrary, Bharti Airtel, Reliance, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech and Maruti Suzuki emerged as big winners.

According to traders, national investors expect directional signals of key corporate results in search of signs amid concerns about higher non-productive bank assets and an increase in retail inflation.

The courses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul finished higher. European markets also started on a positive note.

Brent crude oil futures rose 0.36 percent to USD 64.86 per barrel.

The rupee depreciated 11 paise at 71.04 per US dollar (intraday).

