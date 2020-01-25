Senior officials groan as Yobe NLC confirms minimum wage payment

Senior Yobe state officials groaned over the implementation of the new minimum wage, saying the criteria used for implementation were vague.

Some of the officials, who spoke to DAILY POST when they received their January salary alert on Friday, said they did not understand the criteria used by the NLC and the state government to arrive at the current payment.

A senior civil registrar, Idris Ayuba, said: “The establishment of junior staff (levels 1 to 6), as you know, is not negotiable, so they have kept their thirty thousand naira intact . But from level 7 and above, there is confusion because only the N7000 has been added at all levels. We do not know what type of calculation they used to achieve this. “

Reacting to this new development, the President of the Nigeria Labor Council (NLC), the Yobe State Council, comrade Mukhtar Tarbutu, confirmed that civil servants had received the new minimum wages in January.

The president of the NLC gave confirmation to the journalists of Damaturu.

He allayed the fears of some officials who complained about the minimum wage, saying that the NLC and the government had not concluded negotiations on the new minimum wage.

The head of Yobe’s NLC explained that the current payment is based on the state correlation table for 2012 which he says has not been properly implemented.

NLC president Comrade Tarbutu urged all officials to be patient as the problems will soon be resolved for the benefit of all.

However, as some senior officials deplore the implementation of the new minimum wage, junior officials welcome the salary increase.

Adamu Ibrahim, a junior official, confirmed to our correspondent that his salary had increased from 18,500 to 30,000 N.

Others like Zakari Haruna and Aisha Musa also confirmed that they received their wage alerts on Friday January 24, 2020 with the new minimum wage.

Recall that, earlier this month, Governor Mai Mala Buni announced that state officials would benefit from the new minimum wage by the end of January.