Senior journalist and former BJP MP Ashwini Chopra dies at 63

Senior journalist and former BJP MP Ashwini Chopra died Saturday in a private hospital in Gurgaon after a prolonged illness. He was 63 years old. Chopra suffered from “terminal cancer” and was admitted to Medanta hospital about three weeks ago. He died in the afternoon, sources said.

The journalist, who became media baron, was elected MP for Karnal, Haryana, in 2014. He was editor-in-chief of Punjab Kesari, Delhi. Popularly known as “Minna”, he was a promising cricketer in his youth. Chopra leaves behind his wife and three children.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the death of the former parliamentarian and tweeted “Anguish over the death of Shri Ashwini Kumar Chopra Ji. He will be remembered for his contribution to the media world. I think of his family and friends. Om Shanti. “

