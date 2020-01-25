Senegal: emerging from the conflict, now fighting the weather

According to estimates by UN agencies, the conflict in Casamance, Senegal, claimed the lives of more than 5,000 people. The Democratic Forces Movement in Casamance (MFDC) emerged in 1982 as an armed separatist group that advocates for independence, creating a guerrilla force that began attacking the Senegalese army in 1990.

In the lower part of Casamance, 78 villages were completely destroyed, creating more than 60,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) and subjected to a life of fewer opportunities. Tens of thousands also crossed borders seeking refuge in Guinea-Bissau and Gambia.

Although a possible ceasefire was implemented in 2014, there are few MFDC combatants left today and violent incidents are in decline. The fear of sporadic attacks has been replaced by much greater fears of youth unemployment and food insecurity driven by climate change.

Download the new Independent Premium application

Share the full story, not just the headlines

download now

High levels of poverty and hunger persist in Senegal despite the strong economic growth of recent years. Chronic malnutrition affects approximately 17 percent of children under 5, according to the UN World Food Program.

Sahel countries that depend on agriculture as primary sources of food and income are at the greatest risk of crises and disasters. Unpredictable weather patterns, frequent droughts, floods and land desalination threaten the livelihoods of vulnerable communities.

read more

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has stated: “Several countries in Africa that already face semi-arid conditions can see a reduction in projected crop yields by up to 50 percent in 2020 and reduce revenues by up to 90 percent. one hundred in 2100. “

However, a new generation of small-scale agriculture has emerged from women in the region. They are challenging what predominantly male farming practices have done for generations and are adapting to climate change.

Aida, 36, who has five children and is pregnant, has a business plan to grow her poultry farm (Paddy Dowling / Y Care)

Most Senegalese have noticed changes in the weather and seasons: they speak of drought, temperature increases and rain seasons that are clearly shorter, but most do not establish the connection with global climate change.

And Care International, the YMCA charity and development charity, is empowering young women around the world and supports a program in Senegal to address youth unemployment and help the next generation of farmers adapt to the climate crisis.

Leigh Daynes, CEO of Y Care International, explains: “The high levels of unemployment and poverty experienced by young people in this remote and rural area of ​​Casamance have only been further exacerbated by climate change. Families are now really struggling to cope with crop shortages and have enough food to eat.

Only the best news in your inbox

Belange, 23, excelled in agricultural training and now cultivates her own garden, as well as pig and poultry farming (Paddy Dowling / Y Care)

“Working in partnership with YMCA Senegal, the Ampa Awagna project has been carefully designed to equip young people with the knowledge and skills to adapt to the changing climate, maximize their yields and diversify and market new products.

read more

“It is becoming clear that it is young women who are leading the way: they are desperate to acquire new knowledge, are bold and resilient and are demonstrating true entrepreneurial talent. We believe that the mobilization and empowerment of young women to establish their own businesses is the way forward for the development of rural Senegal. ”

Since the introduction of the project in 2017, 354 young people have been educated in environmentally sustainable agricultural techniques, with the aim of reaching a total of 800 enrollments by the end of 2022. The domino effect of supporting so many young people and their families in a climate that changes quickly.

Projects like these are monumental in a region where 72 percent of young people live on less than £ 1.50 per day. They represent a lifeline for the brave, visionaries and entrepreneurs to create exciting and hopeful futures for themselves, their communities and their nation.

For more information or to donate, visit Ycareinternational.org

.