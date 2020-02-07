Send items within Lagos for only N900 with the GIGGO app

The GIG Group’s logistics department, GIGL, has announced a huge discount for shipping items within Lagos.

Customers can enjoy the slash on his app. Click here to download the GIGGO app

The company said in a statement: “We are pleased to announce a comprehensive discount on items that are shipped via the GIG Logistics mobile app GIGGO for only 900 Naira in Lagos. With the app, you can get quick offers, request pickups from your location, and track shipping until it’s delivered.

“Last year we launched the GIGGO app to redefine last mile delivery. We have done this to bring shipping passengers on board and help our valued customers, whose satisfaction is at the heart of our business.

“GIG Logistics (GIGL) is still the operator with the most knowledge of the local environment and a seamless infrastructure. We rely on technology to offer our customers added value at competitive prices.

“We are well on the way to fully democratizing logistics and invite you to join us on this journey by downloading the GIGGo app and taking advantage of the express shipping discount in Lagos. With only N900, we offer the best delivery rate you can get. “

The statement added that the discount only applies to items that are no heavier than 3 kg and are delivered with bicycles. The promotion runs until February 29, 2020.