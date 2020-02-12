Senators want Ivanka Trump’s women’s program to become law

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Two senators – a Republican and a Democrat – are making a legislative attempt to have a global women’s initiative run by President Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka.

Sens. Lindsey Graham, R.-S.C., and Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., Behind the effort, the White House senior adviser announced at a state department anniversary event for her Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative.

The proposed legislation introduced by senators would make the economic emancipation of women a priority of US foreign policy and ensure that the women’s initiative goes beyond the Trump government. It would also establish an Office of Women’s Empowerment at the State Department.

Ivanka Trump said the legislation is a “long-awaited goal.”

The Graham-Shaheen bill must pass both the Republican-led Senate and the Democratically-controlled House before the president signs it in law.

Representatives Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Lois Frankel, D-Fla., Will sponsor the legislation of the accompanying home.

The State Department event was attended by various high-level officials, including Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, national security adviser Robert O’Brien and Larry Kudlow, Trump’s top economic adviser, along with members of Congress and others.

Separately, Ivanka Trump announced that the initiative had reached 12 million women around the world since it was launched in February 2019. The program aims to help 50 million women in developing countries economically advance by 2025.

Nearly 2 million women participated in US-supported personnel training and development programs, and more than 9,000 women-led companies have received more than $ 1.6 billion in US-supported loans.

Ivanka Trump promoted the Women’s Global Development and Prosperity Initiative during visits to Africa and South America. She plans to discuss opportunities for business women later this week at events in Dubai.

___

Follow Darlene Superville on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dsupervilleap

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

.