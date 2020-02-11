Senators in Missouri OK new redistribution proposal Politics

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – The Republican-led Senate of Missouri adopted a proposal on Monday to ask voters again to change the state redistribution rules.

Less than two years after the voters approved a new redistribution plan, the senators voted 22-9 for a different constitutional change to change the way the district house and senate districts are drawn. Only one republican, Senator Lincoln Hough of Springfield, joined the Democrats against the measure.

If approved by the GOP-led House, the proposal will go before the voters this year.

It is a constitutional amendment of 2018, approved by voters, that made “partiality fairness” and “competitiveness” the main criteria for drafting district homes and senate districts. The Senate plan would reduce these to the least important factors.

Republicans calling for the new initiative say the 2018 amendment was deceptively marketed because it was packed with a series of attractive ethical reforms, including a $ 5 limit for donations from lobbyists to legislators.

The new proposal supported by the Republic also includes changes to ethical legislation, such as a downright ban on donations from lobbyists to legislators.

Senate Democrats argued that the constitutional amendment would reverse the redistribution of voters’ changes less than two years ago.

