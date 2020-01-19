Senators can ignore Trump's tweets six hours a day - Mother Jones

The Associated Press reports that the US Senate is about to launch a week-long experiment in which its members will be forced to put their smartphones away and “remain silent because of stick pain”. This mandatory pulling out of the power plug is based on a 19th century Senatorial tradition designed to improve the focus and sense of decency for senators. Tweeting, googling, playing poker and reading news is not permitted for up to six hours a day. The digital cleanup could take six to eight weeks, according to Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

The reason for this self-imposed isolation is, of course, the impeachment process against President Donald Trump, in which the senators are reminded daily that making calls or using cell phones is not permitted in the hall.

“It will be a new experience for many of my colleagues to be unable to speak and unable to read our emails or text messages,” Senator John Cornyn (R-Texas) told the AP. “But we will go through it, everything will be all right,” joked Senator Ben Cardin (D-Md.). “There will be some withdrawal symptoms. We may need to take some sedatives.”

As a journalist, I can empathize with the pain of being cut off from my electronic link. Although it is not known how many Americans suffer from an Internet addiction disorder, according to Current Psychiatry Reviews, the disease has been linked to “depression, anxiety, hostility, interpersonal sensitivity and psychotism”. Studies show that too long a screening period for adolescents (often viewed as a measure of politicians’ maturity) can lead to difficulties in getting to know friends, reduced emotional stability and an inability to complete tasks.

The AP documented several senators who seemed unprepared to return to an analog job. On Thursday, Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) Stole “a few moments on her cell phone” before being distracted by an adjutant who “meant it was time to take Chief Justice John Roberts into the chamber.” Day session, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) Is said to have “clapped his hands softly as if he were ready to move”. Sanders said he would have preferred to advertise in Iowa (where he would surely have had internet access). “But I took a constitutional oath as a United States senator to do my job, and I’m here to do my job.”

While the senators may complain that they don’t feel connected during the working day, I envy them the chance to hide the president’s latest tweets as his impeachment process continues.