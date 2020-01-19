Senators are said to be quiet, taken off the net due to Trump's trial

WASHINGTON, D.C. – No mobile phones. Do not speak. No escape.

This is the reality during the Senate impeachment process against President Donald Trump, which begins every day with the proclamation: “Everyone is asked to remain silent about the pain of detention.” After that, 100 senators will end up sitting at their desks for hours to hear from house prosecutors, Trump’s defense team, and possibly a number of witnesses.

For the first time when the proclamation was used in the 1868 trial against President Andrew Johnson, lawmakers could not imagine modern life. The pace of politics today would have been difficult to predict at the beginning of President Bill Clinton’s impeachment process, when smartphones did not exist, in early 1999.

And so, in 2020, the senators will have a relapse experience, separate from the outside world, asked to just listen. The normally buddy senators are not even allowed to talk to people nearby for long or to enter certain areas of the senate floor. Most of them are trapped in the chamber and concentrate on the topic at hand.

Senators may complain privately about the restrictions – and will likely violate them sometimes – but agree that the rules are justified because they do their most solemn task: consider removing the President of the United States ,

Impeachment proceedings “deserve our undivided attention,” said Senator Chris Coons, D-Del.

The ban on cell phones on the Senate floor is not new, but enforcement has eased in recent years. Coons said that when he came to the Senate a decade ago, he’d be reprimanded if he even took his cell phone out of his pocket. Nowadays, senators are often seen texting or looking at their phones while waiting to speak or dial – and a ringtone has sounded more than once.

Republican Senator Joni Ernst from Iowa joked that if there were no restrictions, the senators would “google” and play games on their cell phones. Or worse, tweet the study live.

“As much as I hate not being connected to a device, I just think we have to be careful,” said Ernst.

Senator Ben Cardin, D-Md. Said it was a “healthy situation” and he compared it to when his wife asked him to leave the phone at home when they go out for dinner.

“There will be some withdrawal symptoms,” Cardin said. “We may have to take some sedatives.”

Cardin spent the first hours of the trial on Thursday taking notes. When the senators were sworn in as juries and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Announced the next steps, Cardin made notes about the process and what’s going on. He said taking notes was “one of my work habits” that allows him to control his emotions, understand what’s going on, and also record history as it happens.

Other senators were still adapting. California Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein stole a few moments on her cell phone before an adjutant told her it was time to take Justice Secretary John Roberts into the chamber.

After the swearing in, Vermont’s Senator Bernie Sanders, who is running for Democratic President nomination, clapped his hands softly, as if his colleagues would step in and sign an oath book. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., Read a stack of papers. Republican senator Jerry Moran from Kansas peered under the covers of his desk.

The ban on cell phones and other non-impeachment materials means that other Senate deals will have to wait. Prosecution rules distributed to the Senate offices state that “reading material should only be limited to readings relating to the matter before the Senate.”

“The rest of the world continues,” said Senator James Lankford, R-Okla. “This is the challenge we all have: we’re used to watching international news, and certainly news in our state, and now that things are moving in our state or around the world, it’s getting a little slower, to achieve it. ”

The challenge is especially acute for the four senators who are running for Democrat nomination and will face off in Iowa on February 3. While their rivals are busy crossing the state and speaking to voters, the senators of the Washington race will still be sitting in their chairs. And there won’t be many TV-ready moments in the negotiation. In most cases, senators are not allowed to speak.

Sanders said Thursday that he was concerned about how this would affect his campaign.

“I’d rather be in Iowa today, there’ll be a caucus in two and a half weeks. I’d rather be in New Hampshire and Nevada and so on, “said Sanders.” But as a United States Senator, I took a constitutional oath to do my job and I am here to do my job. ”

In addition to Sanders, Sens. Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota, Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts and Michael Bennet from Colorado also run in the democratic primary school.

Senators will not be completely out of touch. If there is something you really need to know, staff can send you notes through the Senate changing rooms.

“It will be a new experience for many of my colleagues to be unable to speak and unable to read our emails or text messages,” said Senator John Cornyn, R-Texas, of this as a former judge said he is used to long tests.

“But we’ll get through it, everything will be fine. This is obviously a very serious matter, so we should be careful. ”

