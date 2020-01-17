Senator Fadahunsi accuses customs of fraudulent recruitment and secondment

Member of the upper house, representing the senatorial district of Osun East in the National Assembly, Francis Fadahunsi described the recruitment under way within the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) as monumental fraud.

Fadahunsi, retired deputy controller general of customs, in a statement he personally signed and sent to the DAILY POST Friday, accused the NCS controller general, Hammed Ali, of supervising an imbalanced and illegal recruiting exercise.

Recall that Fadahunsi recently sounded the alarm that the customs boss was using 1.6 billion naira to recruit only 3,200 new agents.

DAILY POST reports that the NCS had screened over 160,000 candidates for 3,200 vacancies and called them for a written test earlier this week.

The senator further alleged that the chief of customs had deliberately outsourced the recruitment and training process out of greed, despite the availability of the necessary facilities in the agency to carry out the exercise.

Fadahunsi said, “Ali has lied to the nation and should not trust anyone. The reason for this is that Customs has full training facilities. There is one in Ikeja, Lagos, with full accommodation and is fully automated.

“There is also another advanced training college in Karu, built to university standards for senior officers. It is headed by an assistant controller general, a well-trained officer, while that of Ikeja is led by a controller.

“These facilities are recognized by the World Customs Organization (WCO) and they are recognized as centers of excellence.

“Customs also has the best training school in Kano for junior officers. These schools are well staffed and have excellent facilities. The junior staff training school can accommodate a lot and is run by a controller. The schools also have canteens which can take care of feeding these trainees.

“The question now is why will anyone rightly think of outsourcing the training of customs officers if not out of greed.

“You never know that military and paramilitary organizations in any country have outsourced their recruitment and training, if not out of greed, and have found jobs for boys.

“It was the same thing that led to the deaths of dozens of young Nigerians when the former interior minister outsourced recruitment for the Nigerian immigration service.

“Nigerians should also remember that this so-called recruiting exercise started in April 2019 and for reasons well known to Ali and his team, it has dragged on so far. During this, families lost millions of naira due to the activities of people who took advantage of job seekers. “

“To further confirm that the recruitment exercise is a ruse, candidates received text messages inviting them to take the test barely an hour after the exams.

“Mr. President must deceive the minds of Nigerians who now regard customs as an annex to the Nigerian army. The Chairman of the Senate Committee is a retired army major, the Comptroller General is a retired colonel and a serving general is the chief staff officer.