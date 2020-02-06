Senator Abba Moro raises the alarm when a strange disease has hit the Benue South community and killed 15 people

Benue South Senatorial District senator Abba Moro has complained of an outbreak of a strange disease in the Beni State’s Obi Local Government Area

The disease, which broke out in the Oyi-Obi community on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, has already claimed 15 lives.

In a movement sponsored on Thursday, Moro said the first victims; Happiness Ogbu, Onah Ogbedu, Wisdom Agwo and Andy Edu, who were affected by the disease, all died immediately within 48 hours of contact with the undiagnosed disease.

The strange disease has not yet been diagnosed by health authorities and medical experts in the state of Benue.

The victims who died from the disease developed the same symptoms as headache, internal heat, diarrhea, vomiting, abdominal pain, body weakness, swollen stomach and died in equal measure

“On Monday, February 3, 2020, the number of people affected by the strange endemic rose to 104,” said a report released by Emmanuel Eche-Ofun to John DAILY POST on Thursday.

Special assistant for new media at Senator Moro.

In its decision, the Senate called on the Federal Ministry of Health to mobilize members of the region to examine and determine the type of disease

She also asked the Center for Disease Control to immediately initiate surveillance to curb the disease, ensure treatment for victims, and protect others from contact.

“Urge the Federal Ministry of Health to launch a mass mobilization and awareness campaign to prevent the spread of the disease.”