Senate takes over Donald Trump – mother Jones

The Senate voted on Wednesday to acquit Donald Trump in the trial of charges resulting from the Ukrainian scandal. On the first accusation article – claiming the president had abused his power – Republican Mitt Romney joined all 45 Democrats and two independents to vote to convict Trump, but that was far below the two-thirds majority needed to remove the president from the office. All 53 Republicans voted to acquit the president on the second article of accusation, which would be an alleged impediment to Congress. every democrat and both independents voted to condemn.

House Democrats – accompanied by republican independence – had accused Trump of pressuring Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter. A congress investigation into Trump’s behavior followed, fueled by an anonymous whistleblower complaint about a mysterious grasp of military aid to Ukraine. In the course of various high-profile hearings at home, career officials gave dramatic testimonies about Trump’s efforts to force Ukrainians to conduct investigations to help the US president politically.

On December 18, the House approved two articles of deposition against Trump, which led to a trial in the Senate. Majority leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) Said from the start that he wanted a quick trial and a quick acquittal; he eventually got both. Republicans successfully destroyed a push from Democrats to summon several important witnesses, including former national security adviser John Bolton and White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney – both seemed to claim at various points that Trump had linked Ukrainian military assistance to his desired investigation.

Bolton’s testimony was the only thing Democrats craved. A manuscript that he wrote about his time in the Trump administration allegedly contained several passages that undermine the story on which Trump and his allies had based the president’s defense strategy. His eyewitness account could have been a smoking gun. Instead, the majority of the GOP senate remained largely attached to Trump – first by blocking witness statements and then by making sure that he would not be the first American president to be released from office.

On the last point, Romney turned out to be the only exception. In a dramatic floor speech before Wednesday’s vote, he described his voice as “the most difficult decision I have ever experienced.”

“I am aware that there are people in my party and in my state who will strongly disapprove of my decision, and in some circles I will be strongly denounced,” he said. “Does anyone seriously believe that I agree with these consequences except from an unavoidable belief that my oath before God demanded it from me?”

Romney’s speech was praised by Senate Democrats – Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) Calling it “one of the most important speeches I have ever had the good fortune to hear personally,” but Republicans quickly turned against Romney, who was only eight years ago was the nominee of the party for the presidency.

“Mitt Romney is forever bitter that he will never be POTUS,” tweeted Donald Trump, Jr. after the vote. “He was too weak then to defeat the Democrats, so he is now joining them. He is now an official member of the resistance and must be expelled from the GOP.”

Romney’s niece, chairman of the Republican National Committee Ronna McDaniel, said in a statement that this was “not the first time I disagreed with Mitt, and I suppose it won’t be the last.”

Following the position of the official party apparatus, she added: “It comes down to President Trump’s doing nothing wrong, and the Republican party is more united than ever behind him.”

Not all Republicans necessarily agreed with that assessment. Two possible swing voices, Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) voted against removing Trump, but agreed with Romney that the president’s behavior was inappropriate. “The president’s behavior was shameful and wrong,” Murkowski said Monday. “His personal interests do not take precedence over those of this great nation.” Collins acknowledges that Trump’s behavior towards Ukraine was “flawed”, she said not to believe that the case of the house managers justified the extreme step of immediate dismissal. . “