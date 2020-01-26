Senate Republicans could win the case of political trial for Donald Trump. But do they want to?

“(Ukraine) should investigate the Bidens … Similarly, China should begin an investigation on the Bidens … So I would say that President Zelensky, if it were me, would recommend that they initiate an investigation on the Bidens”: The President Trump’s voice reverberated throughout the silent chamber of the Senate. Although he was not present, Trump was the main witness for the political trial managers of the House of Representatives, as they repeatedly played their own videos, apparently self-incriminating words.

Many argue that this public request for foreign electoral interference in itself, as well as the call of President Trump on July 25 with Ukrainian President Zelensky, is sufficient to justify the dismissal of office. But as demonstrated in the three days of opening of the arguments of the administrators of the accusation of the Chamber, this request came in the context of an alleged month-long extortion plot in which it is claimed that the President of The United States abused its power for personal gain. The evidence of Trump’s wrongdoing is overwhelming, according to the Democrats, but the key question is: Will it matter?

I say it will, in more ways than one.

Over the past three days, Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) and his team of political trial administrators presented a compelling case against President Trump, based on documentary evidence and witness testimony. While Senate Republicans killed the Democrats’ attempts to have new witnesses at the start of the trial, the political trial administrators intelligently integrated the videos of the testimony of the House’s political trial investigation. On Wednesday he focused on presenting the facts of the alleged Ukraine extortion plot. On Thursday he focused on how such a plot could constitute an abuse of power by President Trump. On Friday he focused on the unprecedented walls of President Trump and the alleged obstruction of Congress. And every day, the administrators of political judgment repeated the rebuttals of the incoming defenses of the White House.

Describing the details of Ukraine’s extortion plot, the Democrats toured the entire timeline. They covered the defamation and expulsion of former Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, made claims that President Trump used Rudy Giuliani and several diplomats to pressure Ukraine to announce an investigation of the Bidens, and detailed how the White House meeting was held and $ 391 million in military aid. Ukraine. Throughout the arguments, the political trial managers of the House of Representatives detailed how the individual pieces of documentary evidence that the White House is hiding would fill in the gaps and corroborate their arguments.

Representative Jerry Nadler (D-NY) led the effort to demonstrate that Trump’s behavior is exactly the kind of abuse of power that the Founding Fathers had in mind when drafting the political judgment clauses. Nadler then undermines the current arguments of Trump’s defenders with his own past claims that an impeccable crime does not have to be a crime. Nadler reproduced a 1998 clip of Trump’s deposition attorney Alan Dershowitz’s statement and a 1999 clip of then dismissal manager Lindsey Graham (R-KY). Graham was conveniently in the bathroom at the time, which is unfortunate because it would have been invaluable to see the expression on his face while his hypocrisy was exposed on the floor of the Senate.

The prosecution’s administrators then discredited the false accusations against the Bidens and the Ukrainian intrusion conspiracy theory, saying that President Trump’s motive for seeking these investigations was not a true search for corruption, but a search for political dirt.

1/6 Alan Dershowitz

Dershowitz is a controversial American lawyer best known to high-profile clients he has defended successfully.

Those clients have included OJ Simpson, Jeffrey Epstein and Harvey Weinstein.

An old Harvard Law associate told New Yorker Dershowitz “he delights in taking positions that ultimately are not only controversial, but almost indefensible.”

Getty

2/6 Ken Starr

Starr became a household name in the 1990s as the independent lawyer who led the investigation that led to the dismissal of Bill Clinton.

That investigation began as a look at a real estate scandal known as Whitewater, and eventually led to a political trial after Clinton lied under oath about having an affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

AP

6/6 Jay Sekulow

Sekulow is the president’s personal lawyer for a long time and now a personal lawyer in the White House.

He has been accused by former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas of being “aware” during the Ukrainian scandal.

Getty

4/6 Pam Bondi

Bondi is the former Florida attorney general and has long supported the president.

He made a name in Florida for adopting hyper-partisan positions on issues and his fondness for advertising.

It is likely to be a prominent public figure during the trial.

AFP / Getty

5/6 Pat Cipollone

Cipollone is the White House lawyer and directs the president’s defense team.

Getty

6/6 Rudy Giuliani

While he was not officially named as one of the president’s political trial lawyers, it is difficult to ignore Giuliani’s huge role in this process.

The former mayor of New York has been in the headlines for months while defending his client and for his apparent role in the effort to force Ukraine to launch the investigation into Joe Biden.

We will see how it appears in the real judgment, of which he has said that he would like to be part.

Reuters

In his final arguments on Thursday night, Adam Schiff made his most passionate argument to remove Trump from office: “And you know you can’t trust this president to do the right thing for this country. You can trust that he will do what it’s right for Donald Trump, he will do it now, he has done it before, he will do it in the next few months, he will do it in the elections if he is allowed, so if you find him guilty, you must find that he must be removed. right matters. Because right matters. And the truth matters. Otherwise, we are lost. “

Regardless of the outcome, this era of Trump’s impeachment has solidified Adam Schiff as a historical figure. And Schiff’s powerful performances in the Senate clearly touched the sensitive fiber of Americans on social media, as the reactions reached thousands of Twitter timelines. But still, there was an element of cynicism that colored the celebrations. When I sent a tweet asking my followers to rate the performance of the House of Political Trial administrators, they flooded me with thousands of responses that gave them a 9 or 10, but many asked at the same time: “Does it matter?”

Does it even matter that the case of the Democrats is so convincing since the absolution of the Republicans of the Senate from President Trump seems inevitable? Does it matter since the Republicans kept coming out of the Senate chamber and Fox News kept moving away from the trial? Yes, because Senate Republicans are only the first round of jurors. The final verdict on Trump’s removal from office will come from the American people in November.

It is reasonable to assume that the surveys will remain consistent with about 50 percent support for removal and 70 percent support for witnesses. Public opinion moves electoral perspectives for legislators, including Senate Republicans, and therefore moves their decisions. The convincing case of the House will make it very difficult for vulnerable Republicans of the Purple State Senate to re-election as Susan Collins (ME), Cory Gardner (CO) and Martha McSally (AZ) vote against hearing witnesses in the trial When it comes to new witnesses and documents, it is also important to observe independent-minded Senate Republicans such as Lisa Murkowski (AK) and Lamar Alexander (TN).

The White House political trial defense will be lifted next week, and if it’s something like what we saw on Tuesday, Trump’s lawyers will not present a counterfactual argument. If they continue to follow their old strategy, recognizing that President Trump did what he is accused of, but claiming that it is not impenetrable or that “abuse of power” is not an impeccable crime, most Americans will understand.

According to reports, the White House has threatened senators, in a completely normal warning: “Vote against the president and his head will be in a pit.” If they reject witnesses and vote to acquit, they will leave sycophalan spots on each Republican senator. The leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) can win the battle to acquit Trump, but he could lose the war by surrendering the Senate to the Democrats in the next election.