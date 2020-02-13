Senate is moving toward stopping Iran’s Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A two-part measure that limits President Donald Trump’s authority to launch military operations against Iran is in the direction of approval in the Senate.

The resolution, written by Democratic Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia, claims that Trump must get approval from Congress before taking further military action against Iran. Eight Republicans joined Democrats on Wednesday for a procedural motion to vote on this issue as soon as possible on Thursday.

Kaine and other supporters said that the resolution was not about Trump or even the presidency, but instead was an important confirmation of the congress power to declare war.

In response to a statement by some Trump supporters – and Trump himself – that the measure sends a signal of weakness to Iran and other potential opponents, Kaine said the opposite was true.

“When we stand up for the rule of law – in a world that yearns for more rule of law – and say,” this decision is fundamental and we have rules that we will follow so that we can make a good decision, “that is a powerful message.” “Kaine said Wednesday.

Republican Senator Mike Lee from Utah agreed. Lee supports Trump’s foreign policy – including with regard to Iran – but said that Congress cannot escape its constitutional responsibility to wage war and peace.

“What the American people and the whole world will see in the debate that we are going to have in the Senate is that there is a lot of support for the United States taking tough positions on Iran,” Lee said on Wednesday. “And as part of that, we want to make sure that any military action that needs to be authorized is actually properly approved by Congress. That shows no weakness. That’s strength.”

While Trump and other presidents “must always have the ability to defend the United States against an impending attack, the executive force to initiate war stops there,” Kaine said. “An offensive war requires a conference debate and a vote.”

The principle of congress approval has been laid down for an important reason, Kaine said. “If we want to order our young men and women … to risk their lives in war, that should be done on the basis of careful deliberation by the elected people ‘s legislature and not on the basis of a judgment of a person.”

Trump disputed that in two tweets on Wednesday he argued that a vote against Kaine’s proposal was important for national security and pointed to the drone attack of January 3 that killed Iran’s top general, Qassem Soleimani.

“We are doing very well with Iran and this is not the time to show weakness. Americans overwhelmingly support our attack on terrorist Soleimani, “Trump said. “If my hands were tied, Iran would have a field day. Sends a very bad signal. The Democrats only do this as an attempt to embarrass the Republican Party. Don’t let it happen!”

Tehran responded to the American attack on Soleimani by launching rockets at two military bases in Iraq that house American troops. The attack caused traumatic brain injury to at least 64 US soldiers, the Pentagon said.

Both Democrats and Republicans criticized a briefing by the Trump government shortly after the drone strike and said US officials offered vague information about a possible attack planned by Iran, but no substantial details.

Kaine has long insisted on action that reaffirms congress power to declare war. At the request of the Republicans, he removed the initial language that focused on Trump in favor of a general statement stating that Congress has the only power to declare war. The resolution also orders Trump to end the use of military force against Iran or part of his government without approval from Congress.

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, a co-sponsor, called the resolution “desperately needed and too late,” and added that over the past decade, Congress has too often renounced its constitutional responsibility for allowing sustainable use of military force. “

Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell and many other republicans oppose the resolution and say it would send the wrong message to American allies.

The Democratically Controlled House adopted a separate, non-binding resolution for war forces last month. If the Senate approves the Kaine measure, the House could adopt the Senate resolution later this month, said House Leader Steny Hoyer.

Two-thirds of votes in the House of Representatives and the Senate would be needed to cancel an expected Trump veto.

