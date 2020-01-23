Senate GOP uses Trump's threat of privilege for rallying cry against subpoena

Growing numbers of Republicans point to President Donald Trump’s threat to invoke executive privilege to assert their rights against the Democrats’ subpoenas for witnesses and key documents, a move that could further the objective of the Senate majority chief Mitch McConnell to quickly end the impeachment trial.

GOP senators privately and publicly express concerns about the issuance of subpoenas – to senior officials such as Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney and former national security adviser John Bolton and for documents blocked by the White House – will only serve to drag the debates. In addition, many say that there is little appetite for such a long struggle, since legal battles may ultimately fail and could force the courts to rule on extremely important constitutional questions regarding the separation of powers. between branches of government.

McConnell has little room for error as it would only take four Republican defections to join 47 Democrats to issue a subpoena. But his heightened warnings that subpoenas could lead to an “indefinite” delay in the trial and be tied up in court have gained ground within his conference, GOP senators and assistants told CNN.

Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, a key GOP vote, says she is not determined to support a subpoena or force the White House to produce documents. But when asked on Thursday if she had concerns about an executive privilege fight blocking the recall trial, Murkowski questioned the House Democrats’ decision to skip the courts because they wanted to avoid a long legal battle.

“The Chamber has decided that it does not want to slow things down by going to court,” Murkowski told CNN. “And yet now they’re basically saying you have to go to court. We didn’t do it, but we need you.”

Senator James Lankford, a Republican from Oklahoma, said, “There will be parts of their testimony, they will be covered by executive privilege and parts that are not. These must be argued. It will take a few months to follow the process. “

Lankford, reiterating the concerns expressed by many other Republicans, added, “To ask us to take a trial that can last two to five weeks and extend it to two to five months because they haven’t already done? We can answer the question they are asking us right now without having to go through all of that. “

Democrats said the four witnesses – who were blocked by the White House – and four sets of documents would shed crucial light detailing Trump’s role in using his office power to push Ukraine to announce investigations who could help him politically.

Witness struggle leads to legal battle

Republicans are far from sold.

Behind closed doors, Republican senators have been discussing the implications of summonses for witnesses for weeks, including during a private lunch on Wednesday with former Bush attorney general Michael Mukasey.

Many have thrown cold water on any deal that would include a potential swap for witnesses the GOP wants, including Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, in exchange for those demanded by the Democrats. The reason: the White House will not let the Democrats’ witnesses testify without a legal dispute.

“I think it’s fair to say there is quite a bit of talk about nuts and bolts. … Let us say that the directors of the House asked for Bolton and that the Senate should assign him. What would happen next? Said Senator Josh Hawley, a first-year Republican from Missouri. “If the White House chooses to seek an injunction or submit it to a court, which is certainly its right to do, it will inevitably lengthen matters, we do not know how long.”

Missouri senior senator Roy Blunt, a member of the GOP executive, said the GOP weighs if “the witness would change the outcome”.

“Wouldn’t the witness tell us something we may not know because we just like to know?” Said Blunt. “But would the witness change the result – and is it worth continuing to reward the poor performance of the Chamber for stretching it and not changing the result?

Under the Senate resolution governing the impeachment trial, the Senate will have four hours of debate on a motion to determine whether subpoenas for witnesses and documents are admissible – once the directors of the indictment in indictment of the House and the Trump defense team will have presented their opening arguments and after that the senators will have asked for 16 hours of questions.

After this four-hour debate, the Senate will rule on the advisability of examining any motion to summon witnesses or documents. If there are 51 votes in favor of this measure, a subpoena would only be issued if the Senate were to approve another motion naming the person or documents seconded by the majority of senators. All witnesses would first be testified in camera before the Senate voted on the advisability of making their testimony public.

In addition to Murkowski, the focus was on the Sens Republicans. Mitt Romney of Utah and Susan Collins of Maine, both of whom have indicated their willingness to hear witnesses. Senator Lamar Alexander, a retired Tennessee Republican who is an institutionalist and a close ally of McConnell, did not rule out summonses either.

But a GOP source close to the group of swing senators argues that the possibility of a long-term legal struggle will weigh heavily, including on Alexander.

Alexander said on Thursday that he had not yet decided to support the subpoenas for witnesses and documents.

“We are doing a very good job in allowing the directors of the House to make their arguments. … They themselves say they have presented overwhelming evidence, they have done a good job. And then we can decide if we need additional documents or evidence. “

When asked if additional documents could help him in his decision-making process, “there is no way to tell. I think we are doing it in exactly the right order. … First we hear the case .. and then if we need more evidence, we have the right to vote for it. I will make a decision when we get to this point. “

Yet even though the Democrats are on the verge of winning 51 votes to issue a subpoena, the Capitol expects there will be more than 51 to succeed, as no GOP senator would want to be considered having voted decisively. This means that Democrats are likely to win more than five or more defectors, a daunting challenge in the polarized climate during the high-stakes trial.

Align with the President

The most vulnerable Republicans for re-election this year are quick to support Trump.

Senator Thom Tillis, an endangered Republican from North Carolina, has teamed up with Trump in the run-up to his candidacy for re-election this year. On Thursday, he said he was ready to acquit the president and said he had no concerns about Trump’s behavior, despite the detailed case presented by California House Intelligence chief Adam Schiff and his colleagues democratic directors of removal.

“No,” said Tillis when asked if he had concerns about Trump’s behavior. “What worries me is that Mr. Schiff spends most of his time saying,” Boy, I wish I had more time to make my case. “”

Trump’s closest allies at Capitol Hill urge him to invoke privilege if the Democrats successfully issue subpoenas to Mulvaney, Bolton, White House budget chief Michael Duffey and MP Robert Blair de Mulvaney – all four were invited to testify by New York’s minority leader Chuck Schumer.

Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Representative Mark Meadows of North Carolina have said they urge Trump to invoke executive privilege if Bolton is called – and several Republicans expect Trump to make this decision for the one of the four witnesses the Democrats want.

“Executive privilege is a very important issue of the separation of powers here, and I don’t want to see the presidency weakened,” Wisconsin senator Ron Johnson told CNN on Thursday. “Do we want to stretch this thing for months?” You know, going through a legal process because the President will challenge and should challenge this type of subpoena. “