Senate committee resents MDA’s refusal to accept its invitations

The Public Finance Committee said on Tuesday that it was disappointed with the way it normally handled its invitations to ministries, ministries and government agencies.

The chair of the committee, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, said in his speech at the pre-trial hearing how some government agencies refused to accept invitations.

Of 14 agencies that were invited to a hearing, the Public Accounts Committee confirmed: “The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Ministry of Petroleum Resources (DVR), Federal Inland Revenue (FIRS), National Bureau of Statistics (DMO) and the leader the public service of the federal government did not accept the invitation. “

Annoyed by the development, Senator Uroghide said, “We will look at all of our existing rules, the government procurement law, tax liability law, financial regulations, and all public spending.

“I want you to be as serious as possible, and that’s not allowed for agencies that talk about representation. So go back and tell your headmaster that we will subordinate you to the oath and everything you tell us.

“Tomorrow, when someone takes us to court, we will have reasonable grounds and evidence to say that you came to the National Assembly, and you said that.

“If you answer these questions through proxies, it is not acceptable. You have to tell your minds who are here that the financial rules have ramifications. If you spend money without a permit, the regulation should remove you from office.

“We will tell the President of this country that the executive must adhere to the fact that you will be removed from office.

“No body will shave your hair while you’re out there. If you send someone to us, it is unacceptable, even if you don’t appear. It just means that you accepted the guilt and we’re right about you. “

He continued to insist that the heads of the agencies concerned should appear in person and stated that the committee would not take their representatives.