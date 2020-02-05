Sen. Kaine, Rep. Cline, expresses differing views on the state of the Union

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFXR) – Virginia Democratic Senator Tim Kaine and Republican Congressman Ben Cline commented on President Donald Trump’s speech on the state of the Union on Tuesday, February 4.

Cline, who represents the 6th district of Virginia, praised the president and how his efforts have given jobs and growth to the state economy.

Cline says: “In Virginia alone, 120,000 jobs have been created in the past three years. So the state of our union is strong. The state of Virginia is economically strong. “

Kaine was more in favor of working across the aisle, what he thinks are major problems in America and how the state of the Union is one of the ways to bring the parties together.

“… Bread issues – healthcare, education, America’s role in the world – and I would like to hear his speech (by President Trump) in which he was not a namesake, you know, the Republicans praised and ridiculed Democrats, but where he tried to bring people together, Kaine said.

