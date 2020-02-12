Sen. Harris asks William Barr to testify about stone punishments

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Sen. Kamala Harris needs answers. On Tuesday, the California democrat asked the Senate judge, Judge Lindsey Graham, to call on William Barr to testify before Congress about his involvement in the condemnation of Roger Stone.

It was recommended this week that Stone, a former Trump campaign consultant, serve 7-9 years to obstruct an investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign. Hours after the federal prosecutors had made their recommendation, and after a condemning tweet by Donald J. Trump, Barr reversed the order, suggesting a lesser sentence.

“I request that you immediately schedule a hearing for Attorney General William Barr to testify before the Senate Commission so that the Commission and the American people can understand the decision of the Department of Justice to destroy her career officers in this case,” Harris wrote in a letter to Graham.

Sen. Kamala Harris grills William Barr during a hearing following the publication of the Mueller report. (May 2019)

She added, “The Ministry of Justice’s decision to dismiss his career officers immediately after President Trump’s tweet questions the independence and integrity of our legal system.”

Harris is not alone in her opposition to the way the sentence was handled. The Hill reports that Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) Also sent a letter to Graham on Tuesday requesting an investigation.

Although Trump, while talking to reporters, claimed that he was not involved in the case, his tweets, who have sent “subtle” commands in the past, suggest otherwise.

“This is a terrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other hand, because nothing happens to them. I cannot allow this judicial error! “Trump tweeted Tuesday morning after hearing the 7-9 year recommendation.

This is a terrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other hand, because nothing happens to them. Can not allow this judicial error! https://t.co/rHPfYX6Vbv

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 11 February 2020

Since Barr’s intervention, all four federal prosecutors have withdrawn their participation. According to The Washington Post, two also resigned from their job at the Department of Justice.

This is not the first time that Kamala has called on Harris Barr to testify about his involvement in Donald Trump’s actions. In September she asked if he would come to the congress to explain why he was mentioned during a telephone conversation in which a consideration was discussed. The call eventually led to Donald Trump’s accusation.

