Selma Blair gives MS update: body pain, spasms, stomach flu, sprained ankle

Selma Blair knew that there were good days and bad days ahead when she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in the fall of 2018.

She went to Instagram to keep her fans informed, as she often does, and Blair shared a close-up photo of herself collapsing in what looks like the fetal position. According to the 47-year-old mother of one, she can’t move much from there.

“This is the thing. I feel sick. This is what happens. There is no bright light of glamor. Of course. They are long nights. Almost all nights,” she explained. “My muscles in my face and neck are in spasm. Or so tight that I can’t even find a way to stretch. And I’ve tried it for three hours. Stretch on the floor.”

“I have had stomach flu,” she continued, sarcastically thanking her 8-year-old son, who presumably gave her. “Thanks Arthur! And I’m even more sideways now. For now. But it doesn’t kill me. I’m strong enough not to be knocked down more than the average bear. That’s great news. Excellent reassurance. I’m recovering.”

In addition to dealing with MS symptoms and stomach flu, the actress also stepped “wrong” last week and sprained her ankle. “I can’t remember it happened. Or the pain. I was told,” she said, noting that the seemingly minor injury makes her “even more vulnerable.”

Although deep down she knows she is “lucky with a million counts”, she still feels “alone and vulnerable and afraid of the future as a single mother. I die no more than anyone. I am just in pain. It “Feel like I’m just going to break. So there’s a truth you can give to someone else who feels that way. It’s just miserable. And scary. Feeling unwell.”

She apologized further, presumably because she felt she was complaining to her followers. ‘I am so sorry. This is just for you. In the early morning hours, “she wrote. “Because I don’t know what else to do and I want to do so much better.”

“May the silver lining surround us all. And lead us out of the darkest way,” she finished her note. “Thank you all for being the greatest loves. I’m in a slow time. I have to recover. I want to recover. And I don’t know what that really means. I’m sending you all a reassuring warmth. We all need it.”

As always, the actress was immediately flooded with messages of love and support.

Among those who shared some kind words in the comments section were famous friends, including Bella Hadid, who wrote: “I love you sel, thinking about you all the time;” Tamra judge, who said: “I’m sorry Selma. Big hugs 🤗;” Sarah Michelle Gellar, who reminded the star to “stay there” and that “the flu is fast”; Naomi Watts, who wrote: “Your open heart is so pure. Sorry for your pain. It must be really scary. You are not just because you are brave enough to speak the truth. Take the power and love of everyone … thinking. to you dear. ❤️; ” Michelle Pfeiffer, who wrote: “Love to you Selma❤️❤️❤️;” and Jennifer Garner, who dropped a simple black heart emoji.

