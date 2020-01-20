Self-portrait of Vincent van Gogh confirmed authentic

Amsterdam: Researchers said Monday that a smoldering self-portrait of Vincent van Gogh is authentic after decades of uncertainty, identifying it as the only work painted by the Dutch master while suffering from psychosis. The “Self Portrait (1889)” which shows the artist looking sideways at a swirling blue and yellow background has been confirmed authentic by the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam.

Questions were first asked as to whether the painting belonging to the National Gallery in Oslo, Norway, was authentic in 1970, but the Norwegian museum finally decided to put an end to the doubts in 2014, by sending it to Dutch experts.

Using X-ray analysis of the canvas, studies of the brush and references to letters to his brother Theo, the experts established that it had been painted while Van Gogh was in an asylum in Saint-Rémy in France at the end of summer 1889.

“The self-portrait that is behind me has been questioned for a very long time,” said Louis van Tilborgh, senior researcher at the Van Gogh museum, to AFP. “It is a work of art which, for all kinds of reasons, was his, but which nevertheless had certain aspects different from other images.” So we had to find an explanation for this and it was difficult, but I think we have resolved and we are therefore proud to have more or less done the work. ”

The Oslo Museum bought the painting in 1910 from a collector in Paris for 10,000 francs, making it the first self-portrait of Van Gogh to enter a public collection, but doubts have been swirling about it for fifty years .

He used less vivid colors for other works from the same period, including sickly blues and yellows, and part of the painting seemed less finished.

But the new discoveries establish the painting as an accompanying piece of two famous self-portraits completed weeks later when he came out of his psychosis, now at the National Gallery of Art in Washington and at the Musée d’Orsay in Paris.

“Although we are open to all possibilities, we are of course very happy” that the painting is authentic, said Mai Britt Guleng, curator of old masters and modern art at the Oslo Museum.

