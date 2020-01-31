Self-driving vehicle in manual mode at the time of the accident

A Waymo self-driving minivan that drives in manual mode was involved in a rear-end collision in a Phoenix suburb caused by the ruthless driving of a sedan, the company said on Friday.

The collision occurred in Tempe late Thursday evening when the limousine in front of the Waymo vehicle “got out of control at irregular intervals” and “braked aggressively and braked abruptly on a road at 72 km / h to a standstill,” said the company in one Explanation with.

The Waymo driver tried to avoid a collision, but the minivan ended the sedan “as a result of the ruthless driving of the other individual,” the company said.

Tempe Police Department spokeswoman Sara Soldo emailed that the Waymo driver, who was sitting alone in the minivan, was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries that were not described as life-threatening. The limousine driver did not report an injury, she said.

The police spokeswoman said Waymo’s video was under review as part of the ongoing investigation and could be made public in the coming days. In the meantime, no quotes were issued and there were no signs of interference from any of the drivers, Soldo said.

Waymo said his driver reported neck pain and was taken to a hospital where she was treated for minor injuries and released.

“Incidents like this underscore the importance of Waymo’s mission: to keep people safe where they want to go and to help save thousands of lives lost in human traffic accidents,” the company said.

Waymo, a spin-off from Google, is one of several companies that test autonomous vehicles in the Phoenix Metro.

A self-driving Uber vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian in Tempe in a crash in 2018 that was caused by the distracted human safety driver, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

After this crash, Uber stopped its self-driving vehicle test program in Arizona.

Police: limousine that collided with Waymo ran red light

