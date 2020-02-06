Self-driving car completes longest autonomous journey in the UK

A self-driving car has completed the longest and most complex journey of an autonomous vehicle in the UK.

The Nissan Leaf traveled 230 km without assistance from the company’s technical center in Bedfordshire to the Sunderland plant, over the M1 motorway, busy roundabouts and unmarked country roads.

The project, partly funded by the government, which took 30 months to come, comes when Britain wants to seduce developers of autonomous vehicles

The government estimated in 2017 that the British market for connected and self-driving vehicles could be worth around £ 28 billion in 2035, amid a global market of £ 907 billion.

“Other drivers around the vehicle would not have noticed that the vehicle is actually completely autonomous,” said Nissan’s head of European research and development David Moss.

“The vehicle is much more aware of what is happening in that environment than a driver is possible because of the number of sensors that continuously monitor the environment.”

Assisted by eight laser scanners, seven cameras, radar and six electronic control units, the vehicle also transported two people ready to take control if necessary.

In addition to receiving government money, the £ 13.5 million project known as HumanDrive worked with the relevant authorities to receive approval. The project was led by Nissan as part of a consortium.

Various safety measures were taken, including regular breaks, risk assessments and having someone in emergency situations both in the driver’s seat and the front passenger’s seat.

Nissan said earlier that the UK’s flexible approach to autonomous vehicle testing helped it choose London for its first European tests in 2017.

Junior company minister Nadhim Zahawi welcomed the news as “an incredible achievement for Nissan and the HumanDrive consortium, and a huge step towards the rollout of driverless cars in British streets”.

But the progress of self-driving cars around the world has been hampered by concerns about safety and insurance liability issues.

The government says it must give priority to the safe rollout of more advanced self-driving cars when the industry can.

“You’re not going to see all of this in a vehicle tomorrow,” said Mr. Moss. “But what you will see is that elements of it gradually come in … over the years.”

Additional reporting by Reuters

