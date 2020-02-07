Selena Gomez’s wardrobe disorder meant that she could not move her arms

Ah, fashion week. A time when you have to adorn yourself with the best fits to find after half the term that you have the equivalent of Selena Gomez’s wardrobe malfunction. Yes, even the 27-year-old pop star meets the rare Snafu from time to time – and another came with some tricky sleeves at the Hollywood Beauty Awards 2020 last night.

Selena sought to launch its brand new Rare Beauty line of cosmetics and participated in the 6th annual Beauty Awards show in Los Angeles. The songstress “Lose You to Love Me” stuck to the look of this year’s fashion week and pulled out all the stops in a strapless baby dress. She even combined the satin piece from Patou with sky high heels from Aquazzura. Although we all know that sometimes it’s these heels that can cause a problem, it was actually something less obvious in their ensemble that drove the star crazy all night: your sleeves.

In some Instagram videos from the night, Selena decided to illuminate her situation. Her sleeves were so drawn in that she couldn’t eat or drink comfortably all night – so much that if she gulped up her glass to swallow it, she would have to sit back to bring it into line with her mouth.

“I can’t move my arms!” She said in the IG post, “I can’t move.” While she laughed at the mishap, everyone who knew his own badly fitting shoulder freely carried how annoying it was can handle it at a special event. But if you’re Selena, you’ll do it quickly!

The star is too enthusiastic about her recent beauty launch to really be able to do much else. The line that will fall this summer has really shifted its priorities regarding its appearance: “I stopped trying to be perfect. I just want to be myself. I want us all to stop dating each other compare and accept our uniqueness, “she said when the brand was announced. We can all assume that!