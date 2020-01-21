Selena Gomez's former mansion is on the market for $ 6.6 million - and you won't believe the stunning images!

(Courtesy of Douglas Elliman)

It is a rare find! A mansion owned by Selena Gomez recently went on the market. The pop star owned Calabasas, California for three years and sold it to rappers French Montana in 2016.

This would be the perfect home for another musician because, according to Douglas Elliman’s listing, the home is already equipped with a state-of-the-art $ 400,000 recording studio. The house also contains a built-in surround sound system.

In addition to the musical advantages, the five-bedroom, six-bathroom home is luxurious from top to bottom. The master bedroom has a whirlpool-like bath, a steam shower, a sitting area and a large wardrobe.

Outside there is a pool and wellness area, a cabana and a Viking outdoor kitchen – ideal for outdoor entertainment events.

Other decadent amenities include a gym, cinema, boarding house, and parking for more than 10 cars.

Start the gallery to take a look at the manor house that both Selena Gomez and the French woman Montana once called home!

