Selena Gomez’s curly hair selfie gives a look at rare beauty

Although she plays with length and style, Selena Gomez keeps it pretty natural when it comes to her hair. We usually don’t get any crazy colors or wild styles from the new beauty entrepreneur. For this reason, we were surprised that Gomez’s curly hair was fully featured in her latest Instagram post. She has worn her hair curly in the past, but the curls were tighter and finer. And that has always been the case. These full curls are totally glamorous.

Gomez didn’t even need a caption for her selfie to collect more than five million likes. Swimwear designer Theresa Marie Mingus said it was her favorite hairstyle and we have to agree. That said, not all Gomez fans like their curly bangs, though I’m not sure what they could have against them. Gomez obviously has a natural texture in the hair, but these large curls were most likely made by a stylist. It looks fashionable and very pretty.

Her new “do” isn’t everything Gomez said in her selfie. She labeled her new brand Rare Beauty in the mail and pointed out the beautiful peach-colored lipstick. Apparently she’s also wearing a foundation, black eyeliner, and mascara, so we can’t say for sure which products fall under the exciting new line. Do we hope it’s all?

Gomez experimented with new beauty looks to prepare for the brand launch in September. In her Instagram video, she said: “I want us to stop comparing each other and accept our own uniqueness. They are not defined by a photo, a “like” or a comment. Rare Beauty is not about how others see you. It’s about how you see yourself. “