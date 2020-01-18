Selena Gomez Takes A Page From Ex Justin Bieber's Book And Requires Fans To Stream & Buy Her New Album To Top Roddy Ricch Off Top Spot

They may be out of a relationship, but it seems Selena Gomez and ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber still have something in common. It appears that just as Justin did last month, Selena is also now asking fans to stream and buy her new album so she can debut number one, knocking Roddy Ricch at the top of the charts .

Sure, it’s not uncommon for artists to ask their fans to support their music through streams and physical purchases – but many listen to both Justin Bieber and now Selena Gomez for their album and single approach sales.

As you know, earlier this month, Justin and Roddy fought on the Billboard Hot 100 for the number, which ultimately went to Roddy, and many called Justin for literally asking his fans to streamed his single “Yummy” non -stop, so he could defeat Roddy, but it didn’t work.

Now, Selena Gomez is doing exactly the same thing. His new album “Rare” has just been released and will sometime announce chart numbers for the project. To make sure he debuted at number one (Roddy was also number one on the album charts) he not only asked his legions of fans to buy and stream it as much as possible – also posting he had a video of a car full of friends going to buy as many albums as they could.

In a video of her asking her fans to buy the project, Selena said:

“So I just found out that my album was neck to neck with another incredible artist. I told people before that, you know, it’s not about numbers for me, but I like the most important ones album I released to be number one, so if you don’t mind streaming it or listening to all the platforms, it means the world to me.This is again something I dreamed of. But whatever I hope it’s just that you guys are happy and this is something you can enjoy and have. So, no worries I am happy. “

He went on to add:

“That’s not right, so it’s still a day to see if I can buy as many albums as possible, so we’re currently going to Target and Best Buy and Walmart. I don’t care, because this album is rare. I’m, very, very excited and excited to do it … Just stream the album! “

As he did with Justin, Roddy went to Twitter and posted, asking fans to stream Selena’s project – which many have tried as a shadow attempt.

Roommates, what are your thoughts?

