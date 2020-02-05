Selena Gomez says that Instagram ‘destroys’ part of her generation

Selena Gomez has said that Instagram “destroys” people her age.

In a conversation with Dazed, the singer explained that she would never lose Instagram completely, but would like to find a “balanced, happy medium” for using the social media platform.

“I would lie if I said it would not destroy part of my generation, their identity,” said the 27-year-old.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Share the whole story, not just the headlines

Download now

“It’s a big part of why I named my album Rare – because there is so much pressure to look the same as everyone else.”

Last year, Gomez made headlines because she revealed that she had removed her Instagram app from her phone because it had a negative impact on her mental health.

left

Made with Sketch.

Turn right

Made with Sketch.

1/13

Ariana Grande shared a photo of herself from Coachella, after writing history as the fourth female artist to lead the festival

2/13

Kendall Jenner was present and shared a few photos of the festival

3/13

Virgil Abloh showed off Off-White Nike sneakers during the festival, where he also performed a DJ set

4/13

Vanessa Hudgens posed in the vicinity of flowers during the festival

5/13

Diplo posed with BLACKPINK at Coachella

6/13

Diplo also took a photo with Apple CEO Tim Cook, whom he jokingly called a “random man.”

7/13

Liam Payne posed shirtless at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

8/13

Diddy was also present at the music festival

9/13

Model Winnie Harlow posed against a flower wall during a Coachella weekend

10/13

Gigi Hadid posted a series of photos of Coachella, including from her transport to the festival

11/13

Katy Perry shared this photo of himself and performer Billie Eilish

12/13

Paris Hilton posed by a palm tree in front of her Instagram

13/13

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott showed the private plane they took to California

1/13

Ariana Grande shared a photo of herself from Coachella, after writing history as the fourth female artist to lead the festival

2/13

Kendall Jenner was present and shared a few photos of the festival

3/13

Virgil Abloh showed off Off-White Nike sneakers during the festival, where he also performed a DJ set

4/13

Vanessa Hudgens posed in the vicinity of flowers during the festival

5/13

Diplo posed with BLACKPINK at Coachella

6/13

Diplo also took a photo with Apple CEO Tim Cook, whom he jokingly called a “random man.”

7/13

Liam Payne posed shirtless at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

8/13

Diddy was also present at the music festival

9/13

Model Winnie Harlow posed against a flower wall during a Coachella weekend

10/13

Gigi Hadid posted a series of photos of Coachella, including from her transport to the festival

11/13

Katy Perry shared this photo of himself and performer Billie Eilish

12/13

Paris Hilton posed by a palm tree in front of her Instagram

13/13

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott showed the private plane they took to California

Speaking of her decision to Ryan Seacrest and Kelly Ripa on Live With Kelly and Ryan, the singer explained: “I would not feel good about myself and look at my body differently.”

But Gomez quickly returned to the platform, where she has more than 167 million followers, and explained that it was “scary” at first.

“It was scary to go back – the first four days I felt like,” No, I can’t do this in any way, “she told Dazed before revealing how she now manages her time on Instagram.

“What I am doing now is only continuing if I feel I need to, and then I just log out, I don’t take time to explore or look at anything else,” she said.

Elsewhere in the interview, the musician talked about what she’s been removing in the last decade.

view more

“I’m just leaving that girl behind, you know, very timid, weak, mistreated, and quiet,” Gomez replied.

“And now I’m getting into who I need to be; I’m leaving that girl behind. I’m giving her a hug. I’m who I am.”

The singer’s comments follow an interview with NPR in which she said she was the victim of “emotional abuse” during her on-off relationship with Justin Bieber.

“It is dangerous to stay in a victim mentality,” she replied. “And I am not disrespectful, I do feel that I was a victim of certain abuse …”

The interviewer asked Gomez if she meant emotional abuse, to which she replied, “Yes, and I think it’s something – I had to find a way to understand it as an adult. And I had to understand what choices I made.”

Gomez continued: “As much as I don’t want to talk about this for the rest of my life, I am really proud to say that I feel the strongest I have ever felt and that I have found a way to just walk with it as much grace as possible through it. “

Justin Bieber’s representatives did not comment when they were approached by The Independent.

.