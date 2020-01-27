Selena Gomez says she was the victim of emotional abuse during her relationship with Justin Bieber.

In an in-depth interview with NPR On Sunday the 27-year-old pop star started talking about the inspiration behind her new album “Rare”, including how her relationships in the past formed the basis for some of the lyrics.

At the request of NPR’s Lulu Garcia-Navarro about her first single on the album “Lose You to Love Me”, Gomez started: “I am very proud of it. It now has a different meaning to me than when I wrote it. I felt I didn’t get a respectful conclusion and I accepted that, but I know I needed a way to just say a few things that I wish I had said. “

“It’s not a hateful song; it’s a song that says – I had something beautiful and I would never deny it wasn’t,” she added. “It was very difficult and I’m glad it’s over. And I felt that this was a great way to just say, you know, it’s done, and I understand that, and I respect that, and now I’m getting in a very different chapter. “

Garcia-Navarro then said: “Say goodbye to Justin Bieber, whom I assume you’re talking about.” Gomez replied: “You had to get the name, I get it.”

The interviewer continued by asking the singer if she was looking “back in time” and considered it “one of the more difficult parts” in her life that he “more or less went from”.

“No, because I found strength in it,” Gomez replied, adding, “It is dangerous to stay in a victim mentality. And I am not disrespectful, I do feel that I was a victim of certain abuse.”

Garcia-Navarro asked Gomez if she spoke about “emotional abuse.”

“Yes, and I think it’s something – I had to find a way to understand it as an adult,” Gomez replied. “And I had to understand what choices I made.”

She continued: “Although I absolutely do not want to talk about this for the rest of my life, I am really proud to say that I feel the strongest I have ever felt and I have found a way to walk with as much grace as possible through it. “

NPR extended his hand to Bieber for comment. TooFab has also contacted representatives for the singer.

Gomez and Bieber famously had an on-off, off-again relationship, starting in 2011 and ending with their last perception together as an apparent couple in early 2018. Bieber then married Hailey Baldwin later that same year in September.

Do you have a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Girls with tattoos

Instagram

Selena Gomez receives ‘rare’ neck tattoo to celebrate new album