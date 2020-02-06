Selena Gomez Rare beauty comes to Sephora

It really happens, people. Just six months after we reported that Selena Gomez is a trademark of an emerging beauty line, let’s take a look at Gomez’s rare beauty. The actress-singer and now beauty entrepreneur announced her makeup line through a new Instagram account that already has more than 1 million followers. “Rarity means feeling good,” she said of a song from her album called “Rare”. “I stopped trying to be perfect. I just want to be me.”

“I think Rare Beauty can be more than a beauty brand,” she continued. “I want us all to stop comparing ourselves and to accept our own uniqueness. They are not defined by a photo, a “like” or a comment. Rare Beauty is not about how others see you. It’s about how you see yourself. “

We don’t have any details yet on what products Gomez will start with, but in the video you can see her messing around with lip colors, testing makeup sponges, and applying what looks like a foundation. We have a feeling that there will be a few small insights before the official launch this summer.

A big surprise was that Rare Beauty not only has its own retail location, but also starts at Sephora. Most celebrities stay on their own websites or on Amazon (in the case of Lady Gaga’s House Laboratories). Sephora is a huge retailer and there is no doubt that Rare Beauty will be a huge success. Given the Gomez fan base we belong to, we cannot say that they are wrong.