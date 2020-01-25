Selena Gomez is the epitome of class in a black midi dress for The Ellen Show

After a tumultuous year in 2019, pop singer and queen bee, Selena Gomez is back in the spotlight and recently made the headlines. She created all the buzz in the industry and with her last album release, it seems that Selena Gomez is back, stole the show and is ready for a fabulous year in 2020. To be spotted and with her friends , the release of her new album, the interaction with the fans during a meeting and greeting, Selena Gomez made heads turn.

It is also relevant to note that Selena Gomez has made a big comeback, on the sartorial level. She is more beautiful than ever, she is radiant and has already sported some of the most coveted looks of 2020. She recently made headlines once more when she appeared on the Ellen Show this week, which was the guest of Jennifer Aniston. And of course, Jennifer Aniston pulled a classic move from Jen and arrived on sets in a classic black dress.

Fans were waiting for what Selena Gomez would wear and when she arrived, she dropped her jaws. The style of the singer Rare has become more refined and has evolved over time and this is really seen in her recent looks. The 27-year-old woman wore a black midi dress with long sleeves from the New York brand Khaite and turned her head to the left. It featured a sweetheart neckline and she completed the look with black ankle heels.

Selena Gomez had her hair parted in the middle and tied in an elegant ponytail and completed her look with a classic red lip. Overall, we love the look and here are some versions of the dress that you can opt to steal the look from.

