Selena Gomez is pretty in pink at the Hollywood Beauty Awards

After having a rather tumultuous year in 2019, pop singer and Queen Bee, Selena Gomez is back in the spotlight and has been in the headlines lately. She has been creating quite a stir in the industry and, with the release of her latest album, Selena Gomez has definitely returned, stolen the spotlight and everything is ready for a fabulous year in 2020. If discovered everywhere with his friends, to release his new album, to interact with fans during a meeting and greeting, Selena Gomez has been attracting attention.

It is also pertinent to note that Selena Gomez has returned quite a bit, speaking in a personal tone. It looks better than ever, it is radiant and has already worn some of the most coveted looks of 2020. It recently came to the red carpet when it attended the Hollywood Beauty Awards for which it looked quite feminine in a mini dress. For the event, Selena Gomez wore a short strapless pink powder dress that featured winged sleeves.

The dress also featured some bow details and she combined it with a pair of metal platform heels. The Look At Me Now singer had her hair combed in a messy hairstyle, with strands of hair coming out on both sides. He completed his look with a subtle eye makeup and a coral lip to add a touch of color to his overall appearance. And, as always, the singer left the heads blank and became the talk of the city.

Earlier this week, Selena Gomez announced her new company by 2020 and revealed that her beauty line would be launched in the summer of 2020. She made the announcement through a video post on Instagram and revealed that her line would be called “Beauty weird”. Selena Gomez’s makeup line is likely to include “fragrances, cosmetics, hair care preparations, essential oils, skin care preparations, body care preparations” according to registered trademark products.

.