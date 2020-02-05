Singer Selena Gomez is immersing herself in the beauty business by launching her line of cosmetics.

Since the beginning of his career, Gomez has preached on the importance of embracing his individuality, and hopes to continue that message with the launch of his new beauty brand, Rare Beauty, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Selena Gomez announces her cosmetic line ‘Rare Beauty’ and we are excited about AF!

In an Instagram video on Tuesday, when announcing the next project, Gomez is seen trying different samples of lipstick, eyeshadow and blush, as well as using makeup sponges.

“Being weird is being comfortable with yourself. I have stopped trying to be perfect. I just want to be me, ”Gomez said in the clip.

“I think Rare Beauty can be more than a beauty brand. I want everyone to stop comparing ourselves and start embracing our own uniqueness. You are not defined by a photo, a like or a comment. Rare Beauty isn’t about how other people see you, it’s about how you see yourself, “he continued.

Rare Beauty will launch in North America this summer. The name of the brand is a nod to Gomez’s recent album, Rare, and the main song, in which the lyrics proclaim: “Why don’t you recognize that I’m so weird?”

The movement follows other stars that launch beauty lines, including Kesha, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Millie Bobby Brown, Tracee Ellis Ross, Taraji P. Henson, Miranda Kerr, Victoria Beckham and Jessica Alba.

In July 2019, Gomez applied for the registered trademark of its name for cosmetics that would include fragrances, toiletries, skin care, hair care, soaps, moisturizers, cleansers, incense, nail products, essential oils and other products beauty.

He previously partnered with Givaudan perfumers at Selena Gomez Eau de Parfum in 2012 and launched Vivamore in 2013.

