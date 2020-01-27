Pronounce. Selena Gomez recently accused Justin Bieber of “emotional abuse” in an interview with NPR. The 27-year-old singer “Rare” told the radio station in an interview published on January 26 that her relationship with the 25-year-old “Sorry” crooner was one of the “more difficult parts” of her life.

“I found the strength in it,” she said. “It’s dangerous to stay in a victim mentality. And I’m not disrespectful. I feel like I’m a victim of some kind of abuse.”

When NPR asked Gomez if she had specifically experienced “emotional abuse,” the former Disney Channel star replied, “Yes, and I think that’s something that – I needed to find a way to understand it as an adult. And I had to understand what decisions I made. “

She continued, “As much as I definitely don’t want to spend the rest of my life talking about it, I’m really proud to say that I feel the strongest I’ve ever felt and found a way do it with as much grace as possible. “

Gomez and Bieber went back and forth from 2011 to 2018. Months after their final separation, Bieber met his ex-girlfriend Hailey Baldwin, whom he met during one of his breaks at Wizards of Waverly Place in 2015. Bieber and Baldwin got engaged shortly after their reunion, and the two married in court in September 2018. A year later, the two married at a traditional wedding, attended by prominent guests such as Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Jaden Smith and Justine Skye.

In January Gomez released her third album, Rare, which many believe is her relationship with Bieber. The first single on the album was the ballad “Lose You to Love Me”, which speaks about a toxic relationship that she had to leave. “Light my purpose / And I let it burn / You went on a trip / If it wasn’t yours”, read the lyrics that many believe are an allusion to Bieber’s 2015 album “Purpose”.

We are glad that both Gomez and Bieber have moved on and that Selena is doing better now. Forever stanning them.