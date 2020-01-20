SEGA has some interesting things in store for Sonic. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will get a port with Knuckles, Sonic Adventure may be re-created, and the Blue Blur movie will be fun for all ages. But what about a new video game? Although there was still no definitive information on this topic, SEGA announced a “Sonic 2020” initiative today. Every 20th of every month, the company will publish news on all things Sonic. Maybe this way we can find out this potential bomb?

This “Sonic 2020” initiative offers endless possibilities

The project started today with the announcement of its existence. SEGA will give monthly updates, but what each will be is mysterious. You can refer to one or more suggestions. Hopefully Sonic’s parent will deliver something more essential next month to make fans hum.

There is already a website for the company. SEGA 2020 has also released memorabilia, some of which contain background images and character symbols. You KNOW that you want to download the Big the Cat.

Enthusiasts, do you think the Sonic 2020 initiative will lead to a new franchise title? Would you prefer a new 3D adventure or a fan-developed sequel to Sonic Mania? Let us know your preference by leaving a comment below!

