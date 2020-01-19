New artwork for Tom Hardy’s Venom 2 shows how Woody Harrelson might look like the bad guy.

Tom Hardy’s Venom sequel is currently filming under the helm of Andy Serkis and will continue the story of Woody Harrelson’s Carnage, a plot thread that was teased during the post-credits scene of the first film. Tom Hardy’s Venom was a runaway success that led Sony to continue its own universe based on Spider-Man characters. With the sequel to the Venom, Sony further expands what it can do with their gallery of characters, and finally offers fans the opportunity to see villains such as Carnage on the big screen.

There are no details about what Woody Harrelsons Carnage will look like in the Tom Hardy sequel, so fan artists have spent part of their time creating concept designs for the villain. We saw what Woody Harrelson’s Cletus Kassady looked like, so the digital artist “spdrmnkyxxiii” took the liberty to show what Carnage could look like in the sequel of Venom. View the image below.

In the picture, the Woody Harrelson massacre appears to be in an abandoned warehouse or tunnel with water. The look of Carnage is colored red with black stripes to compliment it. We also see tribes from the symbiotic flail around Woody Harrelsons Carnage, which show how powerful and volatile the organism is. The fan art is certainly frightening and leans perfectly in the comic books, while also giving it the lead demanded by the sequel to Venom.

Are you excited to see Woody Harrelson Carnage play in the sequel to Tom Hardy’s Venom? Let us know in the comments!

It is generally believed that Tom Hardy’s Venom 2 is the unnamed Marvel project that Sony released on October 2, 2020. In the meantime, fans can turn to all home media formats to watch Tom Hardy’s first Venom movie again:

The evolutionary story of Marvel’s most enigmatic, complex and tough character – Venom! Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) is a broken man after losing everything, including his job and fiancé. Just when his life is the lowest, he becomes host to an extraterrestrial symbiote that results in extraordinary super powers – transforming him into Venom. Will these forces be sufficient for this new deadly protector to defeat great evil forces, especially against the much stronger and more armed symbiotic rival Riot?

Venom is now available on Digital HD, 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

