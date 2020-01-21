See V.Unbeatable's Dreams Came True on AGT: The Champions

Good, V. Unbeatable now gets the chance to live up to that name on America’s Got Talent.

The acrobatic dance group from India, originally grand finalists from the 14th season of America’s Got Talent, received the coveted Golden Buzzer from the old jury Howie Mandel.

In Monday’s January 20 episode of America’s Got Talent: The Champions season two, the group performed for “Dhoom Machale Dhoom” by Aditi Singh Sharma and surprised the judges. During AGT season 14, judge Simon Cowell stated that the dance group “was in it to win”. This is their chance to really show their stuff. V. Unbeatable is the third act to receive a golden buzzer in season two of AGT: The Champions. Singer Angelina Jordan and dance group Boogie Storm have also been forwarded to the final with the Golden Buzzer.

V. Unbeatable told their story to the public prior to their performance, revealing that most members of their team come from the slums of Mumbai in India, and said participation in the show – and possibly winning – would be life-changing.

“Every time you come out, you do something more creative, more interesting. I think this act is going to tour, I think it will live forever, and I think this is probably one of the best acts we’ve seen in Champions this year, “Cowell told them after their performance.

“I believe that,” said Mandel. “I love you and I love what you do and I love what it means to you. When you didn’t win AGT, the disappointment you had, we felt like a knife that entered our heart. But disappointment only lasts a moment This is a moment. This is the moment you’ve been waiting for. Just sit down and think about this moment. “

And then Mandel pressed the buzzer.

See the moment above and below for more information about who is still in the competition.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions will be broadcast on Monday at 8 p.m. on NBC.

(E! And NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)