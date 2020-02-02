See Unused ‘Aquaman’ looking for Jason Momoa & Amber Heard

New artwork from Aquaman shows early designs for Arthur Momry by Jason Momoa and Mera by Amber Heard.

Aquaman by Jason Momoa blew fans and critics away from inspired narration, exciting performances and beautiful visuals. To reach such great heights, Aquaman had to undergo a number of changes and adjustments to get the best possible version on the screen. The same applied to the concept art for Aquaman, in which the stars Jason Momoa and Amber Heard saw two drastically different looks.

The concept art in question comes from Aaron Sims Creative, a studio that was commissioned to work on early designs for the characters of Jason Momoa and Amber Heard. You can view the unused concept art of Aquaman that shows off a different, more comically inspired look for Jason Momoa and Amber Heard below.

As you can see, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman does not rock with his long, iconic hair. Instead, Aquaman sports the classic short hair from the comics. Jason Momoa still has a small beard, although it does not hold a candle to the tall one seen in the movie. Meanwhile, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman suit is similar to the iteration in the last film, although the colors are certainly more muted. As for Mera from Amber Heard, the biggest change is the headpiece. In the film, Amber Heard’s headpiece is more royal and silver-based, as opposed to the gold copy above. In addition, the Mera suit from Amber Heard is strictly green and does not have the golden stripes that can be seen above.

In general, these concept designs seem to Aquaman to be the perfect starting point for the characters of Jason Momoa and Amber Heard. They do not differ that much from the final images we saw in the film, and the changes made are certainly good. It would be a real travesty to remove the iconic hair of Jason Momoa, so we are happy that the creative forces did not fight him against it.

What do you think of this unused Aquaman concept? Do you think Jason Momoa and Amber Heard should have gone for these looks instead? Sound out in the comments!

Here is the official summary for the first Aquaman film by Jason Momoa:

Van Warner Bros. Pictures and director James Wan comes an action-packed adventure that spans the vast, visually breathtaking underwater world of the seven seas, “Aquaman”, starring Jason Momoa. The film reveals the story of origin of half-human, half-Atlantic Arthur Curry and takes him on the journey of his life – one that will not only force him to face who he really is, but to discover if he is worthy of who he is was born to be … a king.

Directed by James Wan, Aquaman plays Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry, Amber Heard as Mera, Willem Dafoe as Vulko, Patrick Wilson as Orm / Ocean Master, Dolph Lundgren as Nereus, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, Ludi Lin as Captain Murk, and Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry.

Aquaman is available on Digital HD, 4K UHD Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack and DVD. Stay informed for the latest news about the Aquaman sequel, Jason Momoa and Amber Heard.

Source: Aaron Sims Creative

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their heroic skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe