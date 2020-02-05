See Timothee Chalamet as Robin for ‘The Batman’ in a new image

Timothee Chalamet is putting on the Robin costume for The Batman in this impressive new artwork for the highly anticipated film.

Although it is not clear whether one of the Batman families will appear in Matt Reeves ’The Batman, this concept design presents Timothee Chalamet as Robin for the film, with the star in the iconic red, green and yellow costume. Since The Batman Robert Pattinson will follow Caped Crusader in his younger years of crime fighting, we will probably see Robin on the big screen in a few years, but this artwork shows that Timothee Chalamet would be the perfect actor to play the Boy Wonder .

Robin’s artwork by Timothee Chalamet embraces the dark version of The Batman that Matt Reeves reportedly brings to the franchise. Digital artist “ryans.reviews” posted the image on Instagram and gave Timothee Chalamets Robin the suit of Titans and white lenses on his mask. View the artwork of Timothee Chalamet as Robin for The Batman below.

Would you like to see Timothee Chalamet as Robin for Matt Reeves ’The Batman? Who else would you cast as Dick Grayson? Sound out in the comments below!

The full plot details about The Batman are currently in circulation, although the film revolves around a younger Bruce Wayne and contains a Rogues gallery with villains with Catwoman, The Penguin and The Riddler. The Matt Reeves film will follow Batman during his formative years as protector of Gotham City and will make more use of the Dark Knight detective skills than previous DC films. This is expected to be the first chapter in a new Warner Bros. trilogy. with Robert Pattinson as Batman.

Directed by Matt Reeves from a script he wrote with Mattson Tomlin, The Batman plays Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, Paul Dano as the Riddler, Jeffrey Wright as commissioner James Gordon, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Reál, with Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Colin Farrell as the Penguin.

The Batman will be released in theaters on June 25, 2021.

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work with the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision in their new home in Titans Tower, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together to sharpen their hero skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

