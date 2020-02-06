See, the vaginal odor of Erykah Badu

Image: Getty

When shopping for perfume it is important to know what you want in a fragrance. When your loved one buries their face in your neck, do you want them to think of flowers? If you walk on the street, do you want passers-by to catch a hint of citrus? “You smell great, what’s that?” Ask a colleague. “Erykah Badu’s vagina, “You will say, wink.

The singer announced her new (for us) fragrance, called “Badu’s Pussy”, as an “olfactory tribute” to her “super power”.

“There is an urban legend that changes my pussy,” she told 10 Magazine. “The men I fall in love with and fall in love with me change jobs and lives.” Sounds dangerous! But back to the eau de vag:

“I took many pairs of my panties, cut them into small pieces, and burned them,” she says again, sober. “Even the axis is part of it.” She insists that the resulting product, simply called Badu’s Pussy, will smell as advertised. Badu stopped wearing something a while ago, so she didn’t mind cleaning her underwear drawer. But didn’t the process feel very personal? “Yes man!” Hoot them. “People deserve it!”

I am somewhat confused as to whether this product, which is alternately described as both an odor and incense, is something that you can spit on your neck and wear to a happy hour, or whether it is something that you should have at home use while you meditate. I think we’ll find out on February 20 when the scent is released. (10 Magazine)

People report that in this week’s cover story Prince Harry and William are still at odds. Are you telling me that Harry’s duties to move to Canada and become a layman were not right with his brother? Huh, weird.

Yet perhaps an ocean between them will finally give them the space to handle their gap. As a source said to People: “They have by no means left on good terms, but they are both relieved that it is over:”

However, the brothers have talked more in recent weeks, a source of the palace says, so some hope to be able to gradually restore their broken relationship.

“Maybe (Meghan and Harry) didn’t think things through, but they wanted to be happy,” adds the family friend. “Who can blame them for that?”

Kirk Douglas is dead at 103. (People)

is dead at 103. (People) Oh God Chet Hanks you embarrass yourself / us. (Complex)

you embarrass yourself / us. (Complex) A very dark Twitter fight in between Nikki Minaj and Meek Mill. (Rap-Up)

