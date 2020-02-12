See the low chances of an LIC IPO in fiscal year 21: Macquarie Capital Securities

The chances of an IPO of Life Insurance Corp of India in the period 2020-21 (April-March) appear to be slim, as the brokerage firm Macquarie Capital Securities India announced today.

“We spoke to a number of industry appraisers and actuaries who typically run IPO valuation metrics for life insurance companies … They believe the chances of going public in fiscal year 21 are slim,” said the brokerage firm.

Macquarie actuaries and appraisers believed there were several legal and operational challenges to the IPO.

In her speech on Union budget 2020-21, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government would list the largest life insurers in the country on the stock exchanges.

Finance Minister Rajiv Kumar later said the government is expected to go public in the second half of the next fiscal year. The government is betting on the proceeds of the offer to meet the 2.1 trillion rupee sales target for 2020-21.