See the lawsuit against the Virginia Military Institute

LEXINGTON, VA. (WFXR) – A lawsuit filed last week at the US District Court in Roanoke accuses the Virginia Military Institute of clouding, waterboarding, and other abuse.

The lawsuit was filed by a former cadet who was identified only as “John Doe”. The lawsuit was filed by lawyer Ryan Berry of Washington, D.C.

In a telephone interview with WFXRtv.com on Tuesday, February 4, VMI director of media relations, Colonel Stewart MacInnis, denied the allegations.

“VMI hasn’t cut anyone’s rights,” he said. “We will defend the institute very vigorously in court.”

View the full text of the lawsuit below (app users who cannot view the PDF can click here to view the lawsuit). WFXRtv.com has revised the names and identification information for the five cadets listed as the accused.

LAST STORIES:

Freeze completes Liberty’s 2020 Football Signing Class

Maura Sheridan joins Lynchburg Hillcats as a new broadcaster

Hokies All Access Minute – February 5, 2020

Virginia Tech is adding two more to the 2020 soccer class

VMI Football adds nine on National Signing Day in February

With the WFXR News App, which is available on Apple and Android, you can transfer current news, weather reports and sporting events to your smartphone.