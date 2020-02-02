See The Brits by Adam Brody Don Grant Gustin in a new image

A new concept design shows Justice League: mortal star Adam Brody with Grant Gustin’s costume The Flash.

Grant Gustin seems to have the time of his life to play The Flash on the small screen, a role that won him much acclaim. Grant Gustin and Ezra Miller are currently both playing The Flash on two separate artistic media. However, if it had turned out differently, we would have another actor in the ranks of The Flash.

In 2007, Adam Brody was connected to play The Flash in Justice League: Mortal. As you probably know, Justice League: Mortal has never seen the light of day, which means we have never seen Adam Brody’s rendering of The Flash on the big screen. Now a brand new piece of art from Skull101ify is depicting what Adam Brody would look like in Grant Gustin’s The Flash suit. You can watch Adam Brody in Grant Gustin’s The Flash suit below.

In the image above, Adam Brody looks perfect as a solid replacement for Grant Gustin’s The Flash. If Adam Brody were just a little younger, he could easily have headed The Flash by Grant Gustin. Due to circumstances beyond Adam Brody’s control, Justice League Mortal could not have been the beast that it could have been, resulting in the Flash character not appearing on the big screen until Batman V Superman 2016: Dawn of Justice. In 2007, Adam Brody was certainly an inspired choice to play The Flash. Adam Brody, an upcoming actor with comic chops, exudes confidence and the sheer clumsiness that fans of The Flash expect. Since then, Adam Brody has played in Shazam! as a mature Freddy Freeman.

Do you think Adam Brody would have made a good The Flash? What do you think of Adam Brody replacing Grant Gustin’s The Flash suit? Respond below and let us know!

Grant Gustin’s The Flash continues next week with the episode entitled “Marathon” and you can read the official synopsis below:

LIFE AFTER THE CRISIS – After The Citizen has printed an explosive story, the life of Iris (Candice Patton) is threatened. Iris refuses to hide from those who attack her and tries to expose a dangerous organization. Meanwhile, Barry (Grant Gustin) has to face the consequences of the crisis and fulfill Oliver Queen’s wish for him. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Lauren Barnett (# 610). Original air date 2/4/2020.

The Flash stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen / The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow / Killer Frost, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon / Vibe, Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells, Jesse L. Martin as Joe West, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton and Hartley Sawyer as Ralph Dibny / Elongated Man.

The Flash is broadcast on Tuesday at 8 p.m. on the CW. Stay informed for the latest news about Grant Gustin and Adam Brody.

Source: Skull101ify

New “Titans” photos show Aqualad and the original team

DC Universe has released eight brand new images from the upcoming fourth episode of the second season of Titans entitled “Aqualad”.

“Aqualad” investigates the dynamics between Dick Grayson / Robin (Brenton Thwaites), Donna Troy / Wonder Girl (Conor Leslie), Hank Hall / Hawk (Alan Ritchson), Dawn Granger / Dove (Minka Kelly) and Garth / Aqualad (Drew Van Acker) and how four years before their close family dynamics developed to make their personal feelings flourish more and more in their work by the arrival of a new villain.

These new images give fans a new look at Drew Van Acker as Aqualad, as well as a few new looks from the original team that are united together for action. In particular, we get our best look at how the Aqualad suit translates on-screen into a live action form.

You can view the rest of the gallery for “Aqualad” by clicking on “Next”.

Here is the official summary for season two:

In season 2, after the aftermath of their meeting with Trigon, Dick reforms the titans. Under his supervision, Rachel, Gar and Jason Todd train together in their new home in Titans Tower to sharpen their heroic skills and work together as a team. They are accompanied by Hank Hall and Dawn Granger aka Hawk and Dove and Donna Troy aka Wonder Girl. While these original Titans are trying to switch to a regular life, old enemies must come together to take care of unfinished business. And while this family of old and new Titans – including Conner Kent and Rose Wilson – learn to co-exist, the advent of Deathstroke reveals the sins of the old Titans who threaten to tear this new Titans family apart again.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Robin / Nightwing, Anna Diop as Starfire, Teagan Croft as Raven and Ryan Potter as Beast Boy. Newcomers to his second-year outing are Joshua Orpin and Esai Morales who play Superboy and Deathstroke respectively, while Chella Man and Chelsea Zhang also joined the cast as Deathstroke’s children Jericho and Ravager. Natalie Gumede has signed up to play Mercy Graves and Game of Thrones star Iain Glen is on board as Bruce Wayne.

Titans season two is now broadcast on DC Universe.

Source: DC Universe