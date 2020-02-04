See The Brits by Adam Brody Don Grant Gustin in a new image

A cool new concept design reveals what Justice League: mortal star Adam Brody could look like with Grant Gustin’s The Flash suit.

Grant Gustin seems to have the time of his life to play The Flash on the small screen, and the role has earned him much acclaim. Grant Gustin and Ezra Miller are currently both playing The Flash on two separate artistic media. However, if it had turned out differently, we would have another actor play The Flash.

In 2007, Adam Brody was committed to playing The Flash in George Miller’s Justice League: Mortal. As you probably know, Justice League: Mortal has never seen the light of day, which means we have never seen Adam Brody’s rendering of The Flash on the big screen. Now the new artwork from digital artist “Skull101ify” shows Adam Brody with Grant Flashin’s The Flash suit. You can see Adam Brody below wearing The Flash suit by Grant Gustin.

In the image above, Adam Brody looks perfect as a solid replacement for Grant Gustin’s The Flash. If Adam Brody were just a little younger, he could easily have headed The Flash by Grant Gustin. Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond Adam Brody’s control, Justice League: Mortal could not have been the beast it could have been, resulting in the Flash character not appearing on the big screen until Batman v Superman 2016: Dawn of Justice . In 2007, Adam Brody was certainly an inspired choice to play The Flash. Adam Brody, an upcoming actor with comic chops, exudes confidence and the sheer clumsiness that fans of The Flash expect. Since then, Adam Brody has played a leading role in Shazam! as the mature, super powerful version of Freddy Freeman.

What do you think of this artwork with Adam Brody as The Flash? Do you think Grant Gustins' The Flash suit fits Adam Brody?

Grant Gustin’s The Flash continues this week with the episode entitled “Marathon” and you can read the official synopsis below:

LIFE AFTER THE CRISIS – After The Citizen has printed an explosive story, the life of Iris (Candice Patton) is threatened. Iris refuses to hide from those who attack her and tries to expose a dangerous organization. Meanwhile, Barry (Grant Gustin) has to face the consequences of the crisis and fulfill Oliver Queen’s wish for him. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Lauren Barnett (# 610). Original air date 2/4/2020.

The Flash stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen / The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow / Killer Frost, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon / Vibe, Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells, Jesse L. Martin as Joe West, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton and Hartley Sawyer as Ralph Dibny / Elongated Man.

The Flash is broadcast on Tuesday at 8 p.m. on the CW.

Batmobile Concept Art reveals different views about the iconic Batman vehicle

After the brief appearance in last week’s episode, concept art for the Batmobile from Titans has been released and it unveils various versions of the iconic vehicle from Batman.

The latest episode of Titans revealed a brief first glance at a new version of the Batmobile while Dick Grayson is in flashback in the Batcave. The final version of the Batmobile in the Titans universe seems to be inspired by Batman 89 and The Animated Series. Concept art has been released and the first designs were apparently inspired by many earlier versions of the Batmobile on various media. You can view the concept art below:

Do you like the appearance of the Batmobile in Titans? Which concept art version is your favorite?

The series continues this week with the episode entitled “Asylum” and you can read the official synopsis below!

When The Messenger (returning guest star REED BIRNEY) reveals that Rachel’s biological mother is alive and is being held captive by the organization in a mysterious psychiatric institution, Rachel is determined to save her. But once inside, the Titans are confronted with their deepest vulnerabilities and fears.

Guestcast: Rachel Nichols as Angela, Reed Birney as The Messenger and Rachel Crawford as a doctor.

The series plays Brenton Thwaites as Richard “Dick” Grayson / Robin, Anna Diop as Koriand’r / Starfire, Teagan Croft as Rachel Roth / Raven and Ryan Potter as Garfield “Gar” Logan / Beast Boy.

Titans is now exclusively available at DC Universe.