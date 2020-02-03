See The Brits by Adam Brody Don Grant Gustin in a new image

New artwork depicts Justice League: mortal star Adam Brody with Grant Gustin’s costume The Flash.

Grant Gustin seems to have the time of his life to play The Flash on the small screen, and the role has earned him much acclaim. Grant Gustin and Ezra Miller are currently both playing The Flash on two separate artistic media. However, if it had turned out differently, we would have another actor play The Flash.

In 2007, Adam Brody was committed to playing The Flash in George Miller’s Justice League: Mortal. As you probably know, Justice League: Mortal has never seen the light of day, which means we have never seen Adam Brody’s rendering of The Flash on the big screen. Now a new concept design from digital artist “Skull101ify” reveals what Adam Brody could see in Grant Gustin’s costume The Flash. You can see Adam Brody in The Guit by Grant Gustin below.

In the image above, Adam Brody looks perfect as a solid replacement for Grant Gustin’s The Flash. If Adam Brody were just a little younger, he could easily have headed The Flash by Grant Gustin. Unfortunately, due to circumstances beyond Adam Brody’s control, Justice League: Mortal could not have been the beast it could have been, resulting in the Flash character not appearing on the big screen until Batman v Superman 2016: Dawn of Justice . In 2007, Adam Brody was certainly an inspired choice to play The Flash. Adam Brody, an upcoming actor with comic chops, exudes confidence and the sheer clumsiness that fans of The Flash expect. Since then, Adam Brody has played a leading role in Shazam! as the mature, super powerful version of Freddy Freeman.

Do you think Adam Brody would have made a good The Flash? What do you think of Adam Brody replacing Grant Gustin’s The Flash suit? Let us know in the comments!

Grant Gustin’s The Flash continues this week with the episode entitled “Marathon” and you can read the official synopsis below:

LIFE AFTER THE CRISIS – After The Citizen has printed an explosive story, the life of Iris (Candice Patton) is threatened. Iris refuses to hide from those who attack her and tries to expose a dangerous organization. Meanwhile, Barry (Grant Gustin) has to face the consequences of the crisis and fulfill Oliver Queen’s wish for him. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen & Lauren Barnett (# 610). Original air date 2/4/2020.

The Flash stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen / The Flash, Candice Patton as Iris West, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow / Killer Frost, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon / Vibe, Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells, Jesse L. Martin as Joe West, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton and Hartley Sawyer as Ralph Dibny / Elongated Man.

The Flash is broadcast on Tuesday at 8 p.m. on the CW. Stay informed for the latest news about Grant Gustin and Adam Brody.

DC Universe Debuts “Doom Patrol” Character Posters

In addition to the premiere of the first teaser for Doom Patrol, DC Universe also debuted with a collection of character posters for each of the members of perhaps the strangest team of characters that had to be adapted in live action form for DC Comics.

In particular, these new character posters emphasize The Chief by Timothy Dalton, Crazy Jane by Diane Guerrero, Cyborg by Joivan Wade, Elasti-Woman by April Bowlby, Negative Man by Matt Bomer and Robotman by Brendan Fraser. These posters each follow unique designs that reflect the nature of each character and also tease unique personalities within the group.

You can start the gallery with new posters by clicking on “Next”.

Which of these Doom Patrol posters is your favorite? Are you excited to see what the cast delivers for these roles? Sound up in the comments below and make sure you keep following Heroic Hollywood for all the latest news in the DC Universe.

Doom Patrol is a re-image of one of DC’s strangest group outcast Super Heroes, including: Matt Bomer as Larry Trainor / Negative Man, Brendan Fraser as Cliff Steele / Robotman, April Bowlby as Elasti-Woman, Diane Guerrero as Crazy Jane, Joivan Wade as Victor Stone / Cyborg and Timothy Dalton as Dr. Niles Caulder / The Chief.

Here is the summary for the show:

“Doom Patrol will find the reluctant heroes in a place they never expected, called to action by Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission that is hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never , never be the same. “

Doom Patrol will premiere on February 15, 2019 exclusively at DC Universe.